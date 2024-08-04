Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Honors Venessa Hanson with 2024 Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award – World News Report

Venessa Hanson Nuclear Prayer Day – Be a part of us on August sixth at 9am PDT, 12pm EDT Voices for a World Freed from Nuclear Weapons Emblem

Highlighting the Affect of Younger Leaders in Selling International Disarmament and Peace.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Voices for a World Freed from Nuclear Weapons is thrilled to announce that Venessa Hanson has been awarded the 2024 Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon younger leaders who’ve considerably contributed to nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding. The distinctive gingko leaf award can be offered on August sixth, Nuclear Prayer Day, on the reside Zoom Occasion, “Non secular Energy – Hope in Motion for Nuclear Weapons Abolition” co-sponsored by Voices.

Venessa Hanson stands out for her progressive method as a communications advisor and social media officer on the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). Her work includes creating compelling academic content material and managing impactful social media campaigns that spotlight the catastrophic risks posed by nuclear weapons and the pressing want for his or her elimination. Via these efforts, Venessa has efficiently mobilized a various viewers, significantly youth, to advocate for nuclear disarmament.

Her contributions have been additional acknowledged by their inclusion within the Oxford Handbook of Digital Diplomacy. This prestigious publication underscores Venessa’s experience in merging digital communication methods with diplomatic efforts, successfully bridging the hole between activism and coverage. Her professional use of social media not solely raises consciousness but additionally fosters a deeper understanding of complicated points associated to nuclear weapons.

Past her digital advocacy, Venessa is an inspiring public speaker who has addressed vital points at famend establishments and occasions such because the United Nations, the European Parliament, Harvard College, and the Axe Ceremonia music competition in Mexico Metropolis. Her articulate and passionate shows have resonated with audiences, inspiring motion and dialogue on nuclear disarmament and peace.

Her ardour for youth involvement in nuclear disarmament is what led her to co-found Nyuklia Eureka, the foremost Pan African Youth group devoted to the battle to remove nuclear weapons. Nyuklia Eureka’s purpose isn’t solely to offer African youth world wide with an setting through which they’ll study extra concerning the trigger but additionally equip them with the instruments and platforms they should assist finish these weapons of mass destruction.

Moreover, Venessa is an artist, utilizing her artwork to discover and talk the intersections of nuclear disarmament, social justice, and fairness. Her art work was featured within the publication “Artists In opposition to the Bomb” and exhibited on the Judd Basis in New York.

Venessa Hanson is a deserving recipient of the 2024 Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award for her unwavering dedication to nuclear disarmament, her progressive use of digital platforms, and her capacity to encourage and mobilize others. Her work exemplifies the spirit of the award, honoring younger leaders who’re making vital contributions to making a extra peaceable and safe world.

Voices for a World Freed from Nuclear Weapons’ objective assertion: “We invite all individuals of fine will to attract energy from their very own deepest sources of hope, religion and neighborhood as we work collectively to remove the specter of nuclear weapons to the earth and all residing beings.”

Voices is a part of United Religions Initiative (URI) the biggest grassroots interfaith community on the earth: constructing bridges via working collectively on sensible initiatives that improve civil communities and understanding between individuals of various non secular and cultural traditions. URI has consultative standing with the United Nations Financial and Social Council. At current URI has 1,168 Cooperation Circles in 113 nations with over a million members and yearly impacts over 50 million individuals globally.

