VP Harris pledges $64 million in new funds for Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE—United States Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden Administration’s dedication to help Haiti by offering an extra $53.7 million to assist the nation fight its humanitarian crises, persevering with to companion in opposition to prison exercise and lengthening a longstanding commerce settlement.

“This new funding will present susceptible Haitians with urgently wanted assist, together with very important meals help and different humanitarian help, as 4.9 million individuals face acute meals insecurity,” Harris stated in her official remarks at a gathering with Caribbean leaders within the Bahamas June 8. “These funds will assist take care of survivors of gender-based violence and can present entry to protected consuming water and well being care.”

