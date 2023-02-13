West Bank: Palestinian man killed in Israeli raid in Nablus, 13 injured, say Palestinian officials





A Palestinian man was killed and 13 have been injured in an Israeli raid in Nablus early Monday, Palestinian well being officers stated, in what Israeli authorities stated was an operation to arrest suspects within the deadly capturing of an Israeli soldier final 12 months.

The Palestinian Ministry of Well being stated Amir Ihab Bustami, 21, “was shot by the Israeli occupation troopers and killed at daybreak right this moment in Nablus.”

Six individuals have been wounded by stay bullets throughout the raid in Nablus and 7 others have been injured “on account of the military’s pursuit of them,” the Palestinian Pink Crescent stated. The company stated one particular person was hospitalized, and that they’d additionally dealt with 75 instances of tear gasoline inhalation.

The Israeli army stated the in a single day raid was in response to the killing of Ido Baruch in an assault close to the settlement of Shavei Shomron within the occupied West Financial institution on October 11, 2022.

“[Israeli forces] apprehended the assailants Obkamel Guri and Asama Tuille, from Nablus, who carried out the capturing assault throughout which Workers Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed,” the Israel Protection Forces (IDF) stated in a press release on Monday. “The forces additionally apprehended three extra suspects who have been with the assailants.”

The Israeli forces exchanged hearth with the suspects and confiscated two rifles at an condo in Nablus, the IDF stated, including that two of the suspects have been injured throughout the raid.

Lion’s Den, a Palestinian militant group that emerged in Nablus final 12 months, claimed duty for the killing of Baruch. The group put out a press release Monday saying it had lured Israeli troopers into an ambush in Nablus and killed them, however there was no proof to help that declare. The IDF stated no Israeli accidents have been reported within the raid.

The official Palestinian information company WAFA reported that Israeli forces “surrounded one of many residential buildings” in Nablus and heavy gunfire and an explosion have been heard.

Individually, the Israeli army launched airstrikes in Gaza, concentrating on “an underground complicated” belonging to Hamas for manufacturing rockets, the Israel Protection Forces (IDF) stated in a press release early Monday. The airstrikes got here after a rocket was launched from Gaza into Israel on Saturday, which the IDF stated was intercepted.

Hamas confirmed in a press release that one in every of its websites was hit in West Gaza on Monday. Israeli warplanes “launched about 10 air raids concentrating on a web site of the resistance,” al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, stated in a press release early Monday, including that there have been no casualties.

Following the strikes, 4 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel, based on a later assertion by the IDF that stated it struck Hamas army posts in response.