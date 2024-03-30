What Is Happening With the Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh?

They may not worship freely. The authorities denied their very existence and razed proof of their historic communities. Then got here a marketing campaign of ethnic cleaning that pressured them to flee to a overseas nation the place they crowded into bamboo-and-tarp shelters. There they’ve waited years for a greater life.

As an alternative, a brand new risk is stalking the roughly a million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar who’ve resettled in refugee camps in Bangladesh: a surge in lethal violence from a few of their very own folks.

Armed Rohingya teams and legal gangs concerned within the drug commerce are so entrenched within the camps, assist teams and refugees mentioned, that they’re referred to as the “night time authorities,” a moniker that signified their energy and the time that they usually operated. In latest months, they’ve grow to be extra brazen, terrorizing their fellow Rohingya and battling each other in gunfights in broad daylight as they struggle for management of the camps.

The escalating violence has grow to be one other scourge within the camps, which have been already rife with illness and malnutrition, and vulnerable to floods and landslides. Medical doctors working within the camps say that the variety of gunshot wounds they’re treating soared previously yr. Accounts in native information media present the variety of killings within the camps doubled to greater than 90 over the identical interval. Abductions increased fourfold.