What the Philippines Is Doing About South China Sea Tensions

With China aggressively asserting its claims on the South China Sea, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines spent his first 12 months on the job beefing up Manila’s alliance with its oldest ally, the US. Now he’s shoring up help from a wider and new community of companions.

Mr. Marcos is including a brand new depth to his muscular overseas coverage at a important second in his nation’s territorial dispute with Beijing. Maritime clashes between Chinese language and Philippine vessels have change into extra frequent in current months.

In January, Mr. Marcos and the leaders of Vietnam, one other nation combating off Chinese language claims to the essential waterway, pledged nearer cooperation between their coast guards. This month, Mr. Marcos clinched a maritime cooperation take care of Australia. And this previous week, he took his pitch to Europe.

“It must be acknowledged that the South China Sea handles 60 % of the commerce of the whole world. So, it’s not solely the curiosity of the Philippines, or of ASEAN, or of the Indo-Pacific area, however the whole world,” Mr. Marcos mentioned on Tuesday in Berlin, referring to the Affiliation of Southeast Asian Nations.