What to Know About Xi Jinping’s Trip to Europe

This week, for the primary time in 5 years, President Xi Jinping of China is visiting Europe, with stops in France, Serbia and Hungary.

Mr. Xi’s journey comes at a time of tensions with many European nations over China’s help for Russia within the face of its warfare in Ukraine, its commerce practices and its obvious espionage actions. The journey will even take a look at Europe’s delicate balancing act between China and the USA.

Mr. Xi hopes to move off a commerce warfare with the European Union as frictions rise over exports of Chinese language electrical automobiles and diminished market entry for European firms in China. Mr. Xi will even encourage President Emmanuel Macron of France to pursue better autonomy from the USA in a bid to weaken Washington’s world dominance.

Here’s what we learn about Mr. Xi’s journey, which started Sunday.

What’s the significance of Mr. Xi’s itinerary?

The three nations Mr. Xi will likely be visiting, experts say, to various levels embrace China’s push for a redefined world order. All must some extent questioned America’s postwar ordering of the world, and are desirous to bolster ties with Beijing.