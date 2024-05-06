What to Know About Xi Jinping’s Trip to Europe

This week, for the primary time in 5 years, President Xi Jinping of China is visiting Europe, with stops in France, Serbia and Hungary.
Mr. Xi’s journey comes at a time of tensions with many European nations over China’s help for Russia within the face of its warfare in Ukraine, its commerce practices and its obvious espionage actions. The journey will even take a look at Europe’s delicate balancing act between China and the USA.
Mr. Xi hopes to move off a commerce warfare with the European Union as frictions rise over exports of Chinese language electrical automobiles and diminished market entry for European firms in China. Mr. Xi will even encourage President Emmanuel Macron of France to pursue better autonomy from the USA in a bid to weaken Washington’s world dominance.
Here’s what we learn about Mr. Xi’s journey, which started Sunday.
What’s the significance of Mr. Xi’s itinerary?
The three nations Mr. Xi will likely be visiting, experts say, to various levels embrace China’s push for a redefined world order. All must some extent questioned America’s postwar ordering of the world, and are desirous to bolster ties with Beijing.
Hungary has shut ties to China and is eager to draw Chinese language investments in areas like electrical automobile and battery manufacturing as Chinese language producers increase past Asia. Serbia, too, has heat relations with Beijing and has secured billions of {dollars} in Chinese language funding.
Mr. Xi’s first cease is France, the place Mr. Macron just lately mentioned that Europe “mustn’t ever be a vassal of the USA,” and has forged France as a bridge between the “World South” and Western powers.
Regardless of his courting of Beijing, Mr. Macron has mentioned he’s nonetheless nearer to its ally, the USA, than to China.
“I choose to decide on my relationship with the USA, with China, reasonably than have it imposed on me by one of many two events, both pushing me in a single path or pulling me within the different,” he mentioned in an interview with The Economist journal. However, he added: “Very clearly, we aren’t equidistant. We’re allies of the People.”
Earlier than Mr. Xi’s go to, Chinese language diplomats expressed hopes that ties between France and China would be at the forefront of China’s relations with the West.
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Fee, the E.U.’s govt department, joined talks on Monday with Mr. Xi and Mr. Macron in Paris.
This 12 months can also be a symbolic one for China and the three nations.
It’s the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and the seventy fifth of these with Hungary.
This 12 months can also be the twenty fifth anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese language Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, through the Kosovo warfare, which killed three Chinese language journalists and set off offended protests on the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. Chinese language authorities have continued to level to the bombing as an indication of NATO aggression and an instance of why Russia was justified in feeling threatened earlier than it determined to invade Ukraine.
When was the final time Mr. Xi visited Europe?
Mr. Xi’s final European go to was in 2019, earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, which he spent hunkered down in China, leaving the nation’s borders for the primary time within the fall of 2022.
The 2019 journey included a flashy ceremony in Rome to have a good time Italy’s participation in China’s Belt and Street world infrastructure challenge, which is geared toward increasing China’s affect overseas. France rolled out the pink carpet for Mr. Xi in Paris and signed greater than a dozen business and governmental treaties price billions of euros, at the same time as Mr. Macron warned that “China performs on our divisions” and that “the interval of European naïveté is over.”
Mr. Xi additionally visited Greece, the place he pledged his help to the nation in its battle with Britain to acquire the Parthenon sculptures generally known as the Elgin Marbles.
How is the connection between Europe and China?
Since Mr. Xi’s final go to, there was a widening rift within the relationship between China and far of Europe. The coronavirus pandemic, Beijing’s embrace of Russia and its repression of ethnic minorities, and a surge in Chinese language exports have generated backlashes towards China in lots of European nations.
China has quintupled automobile shipments to overseas markets lately, and the European Union has just lately adopted a extra confrontational tone over China’s commerce practices. E.U. authorities have opened an investigation that might lead to limits on Chinese language photo voltaic exports, and have taken preliminary steps towards proscribing commerce with Chinese language items that embrace electrical vehicles, wind generators and medical units.
Italy has additionally instructed China that it will not take part in its Belt and Street Initiative, and final month, six individuals in Europe had been charged with spying for China within the span of every week, in an indication that European nations are stepping up their response to Chinese language espionage.
On the similar time, European nations differ of their views on the way to have interaction with Beijing and profit from financial alternatives there, and a few are scared of any imposition of European tariffs.
Mr. Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany additionally assume that China’s leverage will likely be vital in bringing an finish to the warfare in Ukraine.
David Pierson contributed reporting from Hong Kong, and Aurelien Breeden from Paris.