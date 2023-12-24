Who Are the Members of the Harvard Corporation?

Right here’s what to know in regards to the board’s present members.

Timothy R. Barakett

Timothy R. Barakett is the college’s treasurer and a donor. He based the now-fallen hedge fund, Atticus Capital, which he led as chairman and chief govt for 15 years. Mr. Barakett has additionally labored in philanthropy.

Kenneth I. Chenault Credit score… Mike Cohen for The New York Instances

Kenneth I. Chenault

Kenneth I. Chenault is the chairman and a managing director for Common Catalyst, a enterprise capital agency. Beforehand he served as chairman and chief executive of American Specific Firm. Mr. Chenault has served on the boards of many influential firms, together with I.B.M. and Procter & Gamble. He’s additionally a board member of the Smithsonian Establishment’s Nationwide Museum of African American Historical past and Tradition, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar Credit score… Pool picture by Tolga Akmen

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is a former justice of the Supreme Courtroom of California. Mr. Cuéllar labored within the White Home for the Clinton and Obama administrations and served as co-chair of the U.S. Division of Schooling’s Fairness and Excellence Fee and of the Immigration Coverage Working Group for the Obama-Biden Transition Mission. He was additionally the particular assistant to the president for justice and regulatory coverage throughout President Barack Obama’s first time period. For twenty years, he was a Stanford College college member.