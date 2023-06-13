Why 2023 is the year to visit Mongolia

Editor’s Observe: This CNN Journey collection is, or was, sponsored by the nation it highlights. CNN retains full editorial management over subject material, reporting and frequency of the articles and movies throughout the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.



Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

CNN

—



Resulting from its remoteness and brief summer season season, Mongolia has lengthy been a destination overlooked by vacationers.

However because the nation strikes to additional divulge heart’s contents to tourism by easing its entry circumstances for worldwide guests and upgrading its infrastructure, 2023 may simply be the perfect time but to get there.

Listed here are 10 causes vacationers ought to begin planning their long-dreamed-of Mongolia go to now.

With the federal government of Mongolia declaring 2023 by 2025 the “Years to Go to Mongolia,” residents from an extra 34 international locations can now go to the nation visa-free by the top of 2025.

The addition of a number of European international locations, together with Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain, and the UK, in addition to Australia and New Zealand, now brings the entire variety of international locations and territories on the visa-exempt listing to 61.

The total listing is here.

After years of delays, a pandemic and a number of other controversies, the newly constructed Chinggis Khaan Worldwide Airport lastly opened in the summertime of 2021.

With the flexibility to deal with roughly 3 million passengers a yr (double that of the outdated airport), the addition of 500 new plane parking areas and the infrastructure to help a rise in home in addition to finances flights, the airport is a welcome addition to the nation’s efforts to develop tourism.

Funds flights to Hong Kong from EZNIS Airways have been relaunched for the reason that airport’s opening, and talks to renew direct flights to the USA are reportedly underway.

The just lately opened Chinggis Khaan Museum gives a good looking, contemporary take a look at Mongolia’s tumultuous historical past.

With greater than 10,000 artifacts spanning over 2,000 years, the museum explores the historical past of the Mongols and the empire they created – and ultimately misplaced.

The museum’s artifacts are offered over eight flooring, with six everlasting and two non permanent exhibition halls. Guided excursions are provided in English each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. freed from cost.

When most individuals consider Mongolia, music festivals and conservation-focused artwork installations within the coronary heart of one of many world’s largest deserts are the final issues to return to thoughts.

However that’s all altering because of festivals like Playtime, Spirit of Gobi, INTRO Electronic Music Festival and the Kharkhorum 360 Visual Art & Music Experience.

Inserting worldwide bands, DJs, and musicians from world wide alongside Mongolia’s eclectic mixture of rappers, bands and people singers, the nation simply is likely to be one of many world’s most underrated locations for pageant lovers.

The annual Naadam occasion has at all times been an ideal cause to go to Mongolia, however now that the pageant has simply celebrated its 100 yr anniversary, 2023 is pretty much as good a time as ever to attend.

Whereas the pageant’s origins are rooted within the days of Genghis Khan, when he used horse racing, wrestling and archery competitions to maintain his warriors in form between battles, Naadam solely formally grew to become a nationwide vacation 100 years in the past.

In the present day, the pageant – held in Ulaanbaatar on the Nationwide Sports activities Stadium, has a number of extra bells and whistles than it did through the days of the Nice Khan.

A seat at July 11’s opening ceremony is at all times one of many hardest tickets to attain on the town.

Mounted archery is seeing a resurgence in Mongolia because of guys like Altankhuyag Nergui, probably the most completed archers within the sport and his archery academy, Namnaa.

Right here, locals study the basics of Mongolian archery earlier than mounting a horse and taking their new discovered expertise to a different stage.

In the summertime months, college students and academy members placed on weekly reveals for spectators. The academy additionally gives day-long coaching classes for these wanting to do this intense sport.

Talking of giving life to Mongolia’s most historical traditions, the resurrection of Mongol bichig, or the standard Mongolian script written from prime to backside and skim from left to proper, has additionally seen a significant resurgence in recent times.

Go to the Erdenesiin Khuree Mongolian Calligraphy Center in Karakorum to study from grasp calligraphist Tamir Samandbadraa Purev about this vital cultural heritage. And, when you’re there, browse the yurts stuffed with Tamir’s works.

Pair the discharge of Husqvarna’s new Norden 901 Expedition motorcycle with Nomadic Off-Street’s newly introduced Eagle Hunter Tour, and you’ve got one of many quickest adventures in Mongolia.

The tour takes six riders 1,700 kilometers from Ulaanbaatar to Bayan-Ulgii, the place riders ultimately meet their hosts, Mongolia’s well-known eagle hunters.

The one factor sooner than this journey is the speed at which Nomadic Off-Street’s excursions promote out.

Skilled musher Joel Rauzy has been main dogsledding excursions throughout the frozen Lake Khuvsgul for 18 years.

With fewer crowds, decrease lodge charges and the prospect to see one of many largest freshwater lakes on this planet utterly frozen over, winter in Mongolia is one thing else to see and expertise.

Rauzy’s firm, Wind of Mongolia, gives excursions of the lake, the place every individual is assigned their very own sled and canines for the journey. Following Rauzy’s lead, mushers will make a loop of the lake. Actions embrace ice fishing, whereas vacationers keep in winterized yurts and spend time with nomadic households alongside the journey.

Nestled within the coronary heart of Selenge province on the Yeruu River, Yeruu Lodge is the brainchild of Norwegian founder Eirik Gulsrud Johnsen, who first visited Mongolia in 2017.

With a minimal Scandinavian-style restaurant and eating space, a handful of totally kitted out yurts for visitors to remain in, two pétanque courts, kayaks, a driving vary, mountain bikes and a yoga space, the lodge is a vacation spot for nature lovers.

Fully off-grid, the lodge runs off photo voltaic panels, makes use of of thermal heating, and the entire property’s water comes from an on-property effectively and is recycled after use.

Moreover, all glass, metallic and plastic used on the lodge can be recycled, and meals waste is become compost used to develop greens, berries and herbs onsite.

The lodge is ready to open in April 2023.