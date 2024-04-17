Why Elections Take So Long in India

When Indians begin heading to the polls on Friday, will probably be just the start of a colossal democratic course of. Not till June 4, after six weeks of voting, will India know whether or not its highly effective prime minister, Narendra Modi, will stay in workplace for a 3rd time period.

Why does all of it take so lengthy? The brief reply: India is the world’s most populous nation, with 969 million eligible voters. That’s greater than one-tenth of the world’s inhabitants, or about 4 occasions the variety of eligible voters within the subsequent largest democracy, america.

The longer reply entails India’s geography, election guidelines, safety equipment, holidays and digital voting machines — an advanced choreography for a giant, difficult nation.

Thoughts-Bogglingly Giant

India’s first nationwide parliamentary elections, from 1951 to 1952, lasted over 120 days. In 1977, they took 5 days. However, usually, they’ve taken weeks or months, even with out major elections, due to their sheer scale.