Why Snake Catchers in Australia Are Getting Busier

The cellphone rings. It’s the native jail. There’s a snake in a cell. Inside a number of hours, snakes have additionally been noticed at a faculty, beneath a piano saved in a personal storage and close to a lagoon-like swimming pool at a retirement house. Clients need them gone.

Enterprise has by no means been so good for Stuart McKenzie, who runs a snake-catching service within the Sunshine Coast, a verdant enclave alongside miles of pristine seaside within the huge Australian state of Queensland. On the busiest days, he can obtain greater than 35 calls about troublesome snakes.

Queensland is house to the biggest variety of snake species in Australia — about 120. Of these, two-thirds are venomous and a handful are lethal. All through Australia, fatalities from snake bites stay extraordinarily uncommon — about two a 12 months — and in Queensland, the reptiles are merely part of life.