Will a New Monument for Those Enslaved by France Heal or Divide?

As the colour drained from the sky, a bunch gathered earlier than the white-stoned basilica of St. Denis, the place dozens of French kings are buried, to pay homage to their ancestors.

To not King Louis XIII, who approved the slave commerce in 1642, or his son, the Solar King, who launched slavery’s authorized code, each of whose stays are buried contained in the gothic constructing. They got here for the victims, who’re honored by a modest memorial exterior.

“That is Jean-Pierre Calodat,” stated Josée Grard, 81, operating her fingers alongside the title written on the globe-shaped sculpture as tambour drums echoed round her. “He was freed 4 years earlier than abolition. His spouse, Marie Lette, have to be close by.”

There are simply 4 memorials like this round France. Final autumn, the federal government introduced it will do extra: construct a “Nationwide Memorial for the Victims of Slavery” in Trocadéro Gardens, the vacationer vacation spot that’s an Instagram favourite due to its clear view of the Eiffel Tower.