With a Marijuana Shop on ‘Every Corner,’ Oklahoma Votes on Full Legalization

The proliferation of dispensaries — the state counts 2,890 lively licenses — is clear on even the shortest drive via many municipalities. Within the Oklahoma Metropolis neighborhood of Bricktown, which has many eating places and lodges, dispensaries are already establishing in anticipation of potential marijuana tourism from Texas or different neighboring states, ought to the poll measure move.

“I really feel like we have already got leisure marijuana. It simply doesn’t seem to be there are any boundaries,” Mayor David Holt stated in a latest interview with The New York Instances. “Proper now, I’m properly conscious there’s a dispensary on each nook.”

On Tuesday, exterior a polling place in downtown Tulsa, Quinn Johnson stated he voted sure on the measure, which, along with legalizing using marijuana for these 21 and over, would additionally arrange a course of for expunging felony convictions for sure previous marijuana offenses.

“I help decriminalization of medication, particularly marijuana,” stated Mr. Johnson, 24, who has had a medical marijuana card for a few 12 months. “The tax cash goes to go, they are saying, towards colleges, drug rehabilitation, scholar retention, , like, that’s all nice.”

At Home of Dank, a marijuana dispensary within the metropolis, Austin Reed, a co-manager of the shop, stated he anticipated that passage of the measure might double his enterprise. “It’s going to usher in much more tax income to the state,” Mr. Reed stated. “I’ve heard it might deliver extra crime and stuff like that, however I’m not so certain.”

At a polling place in a church in south Tulsa, voters against the measure weren’t onerous to search out. “We have already got too many marijuana issues proper now,” Cherrie Stunkard, 65, stated, pointing to the security impression of marijuana on drivers. “We don’t want extra, and it will completely trigger extra issues.”