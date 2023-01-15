With Another Storm Arriving, Five Areas of California to Watch

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Greater than two weeks of storms have already hammered California, and another is on the way in which over the vacation weekend. The relentless downpours and their impression — flooded properties, flattened vehicles, downed energy strains and extra — have killed a minimum of 19 individuals and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands extra since late December.

Specialists have mentioned that nearly not one of the storms, alone, would have been thought-about catastrophic, however the continuous pounding has taken a toll on California’s panorama. Soil now struggling to carry water is extra susceptible to mudslides. Days of sturdy winds have despatched bushes tumbling. And the relentless precipitation has turned trickling creeks into raging waterways.

Here’s a rundown of some areas officers are watching intently.