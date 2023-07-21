Women’s World Cup day three preview: USA v Vietnam, Zambia v Japan, England v Haiti, Denmark v China

World champions USA, Euro 2022 winners England and Asian Cup holders China all start their World Cup campaigns on Saturday.

Who will end day three on the prime of Group D with Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses taking part in debutants Haiti earlier than Denmark faces China?

The US and Vietnam kick off the primary Group E sport and 2011 World Cup winners Japan tackle Zambia with the hope of changing Spain on the prime of Group C.

USA v Vietnam

Group E | Auckland | 02:00 BST

Ladies’s World Cup: Meet the US gamers aiming for historical past

The US are again on the world stage as they begin their title defence and bid for a 3rd consecutive World Cup trophy in opposition to Vietnam in Auckland.

4 years in the past, the USA thrashed Thailand 13-0 of their opening World Cup sport and they’re anticipated to get an easy win in opposition to Vietnam.

Nevertheless, the Golden Star Warriors have been described as a “wildcard” by US ahead Lynn Williams, whereas US supervisor Vlatko Andonovski stated it was “the very best Vietnam workforce that has ever been on the sphere”.

“We’ve a really powerful opponent forward of us,” Andonovski added.

“We’re actually going to return out with a workforce that can give us the very best likelihood to win each sport.”

Rachel Brown-Finnis’ prediction: Realistically, there’s solely going to be one winner right here, and it’s only a case of what number of targets the USA will get. 3-0.

Key stat: That is the primary encounter between the USA and Vietnam, and the USA have by no means misplaced within the 15 World Cup video games they’ve performed in opposition to groups from Asia.

Zambia v Japan

Group C | Hamilton | 08:00 BST | BBC

Zambia could also be making their World Cup debut and ranked because the event’s lowest workforce, however latest outcomes present they’re a facet to not be underestimated.

The Copper Queens defeated Germany, the second ranked workforce on the planet, 3-2 in a warm-up match earlier this month, and held Switzerland to a draw a few weeks earlier.

“So far as I am involved, we can’t take into account ourselves as underdogs,” Zambia supervisor Bruce Mwape stated.

“We regard ourselves as an epic workforce that may problem every other workforce on the planet.”

In the meantime, Japan boss Futoshi Ikeda says the sport in opposition to Zambia is a must-win fixture to get their event off to a optimistic begin within the hope of repeating their 2011 success.

“It is a event so we have now to win one sport after the opposite. That is vital. We need to get off on the correct foot so we have now to win,” he added.

Rachel Brown-Finnis’ prediction: This needs to be a extremely good sport, between two groups with such totally different taking part in types, and I’m going to go for a high-scoring draw. 2-2

Key stat: Zambia will turn into the primary landlocked African nation to play at a males’s or ladies’s World Cup.

England v Haiti

Group D | Brisbane | 10:30 BST | ITV

Ladies’s World Cup 2023: Journalists analyse England’s strengths & weaknesses

European champions England are fourth on the planet rating, 49 locations higher off than Haiti, who might be taking part in of their first ever Ladies’s World Cup match.

Haiti supervisor Nicolas Delepine stated: “It’ll be a troublesome sport, for certain. If I’ve to speak in regards to the strengths of England, I will be right here all day.

“In large competitions England are powerful opponents. They performed properly within the European Championship.

“We’re anticipating a excessive depth sport. They’re a troublesome workforce to play in opposition to, they’re attacking with threats all over the place.”

Regardless of being sturdy favourites to win the sport, England boss Sarina Wiegman stated they might not be underestimating their opponents.

“The stress is all the time one thing, everybody expects England to win anyway, in order that’s not totally different,” stated Wiegman.

“What we’re making an attempt to do is play our sport and concentrate on what we have now to do and the way we are able to win.”

Rachel Brown-Finnis’ prediction: England ought to get the job carried out and beat a Haiti workforce taking part in at their first World Cup, nevertheless it won’t be an particularly convincing efficiency. I simply hope it provides England some confidence to take ahead for his or her video games to return. 2-0.

Key stat: This would be the first ever encounter between England and Haiti, who’re making their debut look on the Ladies’s World Cup.

Denmark v China

Group D | Perth | 13:00 BST | BBC

Denmark are again within the World Cup for the primary time since 2007 and cruised by means of qualifying, successful all eight matches, scoring 40 occasions and solely conceding twice.

Their squad contains seven gamers from the Ladies’s Tremendous League – Everton quartet Katrine Veje, Rikke Sevecke, Nicoline Sorensen and Karen Holmgaard, Studying’s Sanne Troelsgaard, West Ham’s Emma Snerle and Arsenal’s Kathrine Kuhl.

They’re captained by ahead Pernille More durable, who received the WSL title thrice with Chelsea earlier than transferring to Bayern Munich earlier this summer season.

China have certified for the World Cup on eight of the 9 events it has been held, ending as runners-up in 1999 after shedding to the US within the ultimate.

Final 12 months China received the Asian Cup and their squad for 2023 contains uncapped Celtic midfielder Shen Mengyu.

Denmark play England on Friday, 28 July with China going through the Lionesses of their final group match on 1 August.

Rachel Brown-Finnis’ prediction: China are just one place beneath Denmark, who’re thirteenth, on the planet rankings so they’re fairly equal. I simply suppose the Danes may have extra attacking spark. 2-0.

Key stat: Denmark have confronted China greater than every other workforce on the Ladies’s World Cup, however they’re but to win in opposition to the Asian facet.