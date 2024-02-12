Wreck of Ship That Sank With Captain in 1940 Is Found in Lake Superior

Because the S.S. Arlington, a Canadian ship carrying wheat throughout Lake Superior, began to sink in stormy climate on Might 1, 1940, its crew clambered right into a lifeboat after which gazed upon a wierd sight.

There, throughout the stormy waters, was their captain, Frederick Burke, referred to as Tatey Bug, waving to them from the Arlington’s deck, moments earlier than he went beneath together with his ship.

The odd habits of the captain, a solitary determine who was left alone after his males escaped, stays a thriller. And it’s doubtless that an evidence, just like the ship itself, won’t ever floor, based on researchers on the Nice Lakes Shipwreck Historic Society, which introduced on Monday that the Arlington had been discovered off the coast of the Higher Peninsula of Michigan.

“The query is whether or not he was saying, ‘Hey, maintain the lifeboat’ or waving goodbye,” mentioned Dan Fountain, a researcher who volunteers with the historic society and first detected the abnormality within the lake flooring that led to the invention of the Arlington final yr.