Year in Photos: The Haitian Times

The Haitian Occasions’ “12 months in Pictures” showcases lots of our favourite photos from the Haitian diaspora. We deliberately prevented among the extra grotesque and harrowing photos that got here out of Haiti this 12 months and as an alternative determined to deal with snapshots from our communities that, whereas they will not be salacious and surprising, are nonetheless value highlighting.

From vibrant cultural occasions to heartwarming moments with family members, these photos seize the resilience and pleasure that characterizes Haitian folks. By means of these photos, we hope to showcase the sweetness and power of the Haitian neighborhood and remind our readers of the numerous constructive features of this dynamic and various group of individuals.

In January, a bunch gathered in Prospect Park to recollect the victims of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on the twelfth anniversary of the catastrophe. The annual candlelight vigil sought to honor the lives misplaced, which had been estimated to be between 250,000 and 316,000, when the earth shook in Port-au-Prince. As a part of the memorial, members noticed a second of silence at 4:53 pm, the time the earth shook.



A snapshot of a industrial mango facility in Port-au-Prince, the place mangoes are ultimately packed into bins, positioned on pallets and shipped to Miami. March 2022.

Building staff in Cap Haitian related planks with nails on March 30, 2022. Photograph by Onz Chery for The Haitian Occasions

Eddy Lubin, a ISPAN chargé de mission, stands on the entrance of his dwelling on March 24, 2022 in Cap Haitian. Photograph by Onz Chery for The Haitian Occasions.

Andréluc Ocville, a Cayes-Jacmel resident who has been repairing potholes on his personal. Photograph by Jean-Luc Saint-Fleur for The Haitian Occasions

Haitian Flag Day 2022 celebration in Little Haiti, Brooklyn, held Sunday,Could 22, 2022. Photograph by Leonardo March.

A bit woman spraying a flower on a rubbish can. For World Setting Day on June 5, PouBèl Ayiti gathered residents to select up trash in Cap-Haitien, put rubbish cans within the streets, recycle and held a ornament competitors. Photograph by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Occasions

A younger woman lights candles set out for Mikaben in entrance of the Little Haiti Memorial Residing Wall. Photograph by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Occasions. October 2022.

Joseph Farine places his voting sticker on outdoors of the Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church the place he solid his poll. Voters headed to the polls to solid ballots for Haitians in native, statewide and federal races within the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022. (Haitian Occasions/Ashley Miznazi)

Portrait of Alphonse Piard on Dec. 14, 2022 with fanals he crafted. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

