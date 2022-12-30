Year in Photos: The Haitian Times

The Haitian Occasions’ “12 months in Pictures” showcases lots of our favourite photos from the Haitian diaspora. We deliberately prevented among the extra grotesque and harrowing photos that got here out of Haiti this 12 months and as an alternative determined to deal with snapshots from our communities that, whereas they will not be salacious and surprising, are nonetheless value highlighting.
From vibrant cultural occasions to heartwarming moments with family members, these photos seize the resilience and pleasure that characterizes Haitian folks. By means of these photos, we hope to showcase the sweetness and power of the Haitian neighborhood and remind our readers of the numerous constructive features of this dynamic and various group of individuals.
