Zelensky Says He’ll Replace Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Defense Minister

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that he was changing his minister of protection, the most important shake-up within the management of Ukraine’s warfare effort since Russia’s full-scale invasion started, citing the necessity for “new approaches” after greater than 18 months of battle.

The destiny of the protection minister, Oleksii Reznikov, had been the topic of accelerating hypothesis in Ukraine as monetary improprieties within the ministry got here to mild and the federal government began a number of investigations into official corruption.

Mr. Zelensky stated in an announcement that Mr. Reznikov, who has not been personally implicated within the widening investigations into mishandling of army contracts, would get replaced by Rustem Umerov, the chairman of Ukraine’s State Property Fund. Mr. Zelensky stated he anticipated Ukraine’s Parliament, which should approve the change, to log out on his request.

“Oleksii Reznikov has gone by way of greater than 550 days of full-scale warfare,” Mr. Zelensky stated in an announcement saying his choice on Sunday night time. “I imagine that the ministry wants new approaches and different codecs of interplay with each the army and society at giant.”