Léogâne cycling event draws thousands for tradition and community projects

Overview: 1000’s cycled almost 10 miles by way of Léogâne in the course of the eighth version of “Yogann Ap Pedale,” an occasion that goals to protect the town’s biking custom whereas elevating funds for group initiatives— together with a deliberate culvert in Baussan amid Haiti’s ongoing disaster. To construct that channel and ease passage over La Rouyonne, a lethal river that flows by way of the Baussan locality—about 5 miles from the town heart—organizers say they should elevate $116,000.

LÉOGÂNE, Haiti — 1000’s of riders crammed the streets of Léogâne in early April, turning an annual biking occasion right into a present of group power and a push to fund a long-delayed infrastructure mission.

The eighth version of “Yogann Ap Pedale” (YAP), held April 5, drew an estimated 15,000 contributors, who cycled almost 10 miles by way of the town. Past the spectacle, organizers say the journey has change into a vital software to boost cash for a culvert in Baussan, the place flooding repeatedly cuts off entry and disrupts each day life.

Wearing white occasion jerseys, riders of all ages crammed the streets in a uncommon second of collective leisure and unity. Greater than a leisure gathering, the annual journey displays how communities are creating their very own options in a rustic dealing with deep financial and safety challenges. Thus, this yr’s theme was “Ak vijilans n ap pedale,” that means “With warning we cycle” in English.

A baby, accompanied by a girl, continues alongside the Yogann Ap Pedale (YAP) biking route in the course of the eighth version in Leogane on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Picture by Daniella Saint-Louis for The Haitian Occasions.



Launched in 2017 to revive Léogâne’s fading biking tradition, YAP has developed right into a grassroots fundraising platform. Organizers now use participation charges to fund native infrastructure initiatives.

This yr’s purpose: elevate funds to construct a culvert over the Rouyonne River in Baussan, a harmful crossing to the town heart. Baussan is a locality about 5 miles from downtown Léogâne.

The mission is estimated at 15 million gourdes (about $116,000). Thus far, organizers say they’ve raised greater than 1 million gourdes (about $7,600), with extra funds anticipated following this yr’s occasion.

“Group assist is essential to creating this mission a actuality,” Evens Raymond, YAP’s basic coordinator, instructed The Haitian Occasions.

“Regardless of restricted funding, we hope to start development this yr,” he mentioned.

Biking as leisure — and resistance as organizers construct on previous initiatives

Contributors gathered on the Chatuley bypass earlier than driving towards Anacaona Sq., the occasion’s end line. Alongside the route, music, cheers and avenue distributors created a festive environment.

Even with heavy rain the day earlier than, turnout remained sturdy — underscoring the occasion’s significance as an area for recreation in a rustic the place such alternatives are more and more uncommon.

“Since my first participation, I’ve cycled yearly,” mentioned Wilderlie Dumorange in her 20s. “It’s how I discovered to journey bicycles.”

For a lot of, the journey supplied greater than train — it was a break from each day hardship.

“That is my sixth time collaborating. I’ve been trying ahead to this present day,” mentioned Saintano Exantus, 63.

Others mentioned the occasion has change into a yearly ritual.

The culvert mission follows earlier group initiatives funded by way of YAP, together with a 2021 avenue lighting program that put in photo voltaic lamps in a number of neighborhoods.

Males collaborating within the eighth version of Yogann Ap Pedale (YAP) journey their bikes with pleasure and categorical themselves all through the race in Léogâne on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Picture by Daniella Saint-Louis for The Haitian Occasions.

Organizers say the initiative has gained assist from residents, diaspora members and personal companions, serving to develop its affect over time.

Voluntary contributions— at the moment set at 250 gourdes or about $2 for an official jersey to take part within the peloton— are deposited right into a devoted account to fund initiatives.

After biking miles by way of Léogâne streets on April 5, 2026, hundreds reached Anacaona Sq.—the end line. Some rested, others continued driving and performing bicycle challenges. Video by Daniella Saint-Louis for The Haitian Occasions.

A practice value preserving

YAP was based by Gérald Toussaint, a member of the diaspora group in the USA for greater than twenty years. A Léogâne native and proprietor of the radio station ‘Radyo Nou’ (Our Radio), Toussaint had observed the decline in bicycle use within the metropolis, which had largely been changed by bikes.

Impressed by related occasions overseas, he launched the initiative to revive biking and promote safer, extra sustainable mobility.

“Launching YAP is among the greatest selections I’ve ever made,” Toussaint mentioned.

In accordance with Toussaint, virtually each youngster owned a bicycle within the Nineteen Seventies. “It was one of the best present a dad or mum might give their youngster within the metropolis,” he remembers.

“In Léogâne, biking is deeply ingrained within the native tradition. The city has produced quite a few famend cyclists, together with Kénel Léveillé— the present president of the Haitian Federation of Cycling.”

The occasion has grown from about 1,200 contributors in its first version to just about 20,000 right now, regardless of interruptions in 2020 resulting from COVID-19 and in 2025 resulting from insecurity.

Contributors push towards Anacaona Sq.—the end line—as they cycle by way of the streets of Léogâne on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Picture by Daniella Saint-Louis for The Haitian Occasions.



Now held yearly on Easter Sunday — a time when many diaspora members return for rara festivities— YAP has change into a cornerstone of group life in Léogâne.

In a rustic typically outlined by disaster, organizers say the occasion proves that native initiatives can nonetheless create pleasure, protect tradition and drive improvement.

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