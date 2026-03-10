Popping wheelies in downtown Cap-Haïtien

Overview:
Pictures of motorbike riders performing stunts through the third version of Ruff Ryders Block Occasion in Cap-Haïtien on March 7, 2026.
CAP-HAÏTIEN — From popping wheelies on one leg to using with a number of passengers or spinning in tight circles, stunt riders thrilled spectators final weekend through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion.
The occasion on Saturday night, March 7, drew about 100 attendees to Road 24A in downtown Cap-Haïtien. Along with watching the stunts, attendees gathered to talk, drink beer and smoke digital hookah.
Beneath are pictures from the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion.
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