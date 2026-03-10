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Popping wheelies in downtown Cap-Haïtien

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Overview:

Pictures of motorbike riders performing stunts through the third version of Ruff Ryders Block Occasion in Cap-Haïtien on March 7, 2026.

CAP-HAÏTIEN — From popping wheelies on one leg to using with a number of passengers or spinning in tight circles, stunt riders thrilled spectators final weekend through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion.

The occasion on Saturday night, March 7, drew about 100 attendees to Road 24A in downtown Cap-Haïtien. Along with watching the stunts, attendees gathered to talk, drink beer and smoke digital hookah.

Beneath are pictures from the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion.

A four-wheeler rider performs with two passengers — one seated in entrance and one other behind — through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion in Cap-Haïtien on March 7, 2026. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
A rider stands next to his motorcycle on Street 24A in Cap-Haïtien before the start of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
A rider stands subsequent to his motorbike on Road 24A in Cap-Haïtien earlier than the beginning of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
A man sits on a blue-and-black race car before the start of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
A person sits on a blue-and-black race automotive earlier than the beginning of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
A rider performs a wheelie with two passengers during the third edition of the Ruff Ryders Block Party in Cap-Haïtien on March 7, 2026. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
A rider performs a wheelie with two passengers through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion in Cap-Haïtien on March 7, 2026. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
A four-wheeler sits parked on the roadside before the start of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
A four-wheeler sits parked on the roadside earlier than the beginning of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
A man pushes a motorcycle along the roadside before the start of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
A person pushes a bike alongside the roadside earlier than the beginning of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
The underside of a four-wheeler is visible during a wheelie at the third edition of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
The underside of a four-wheeler is seen throughout a wheelie on the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
Men gather around motorcycles during the third edition of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
Males collect round bikes through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.
Four people ride together on a four-wheeler as part of a stunt during the third edition of the Ruff Ryders Block Party on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Times.
4 individuals trip collectively on a four-wheeler as a part of a stunt through the third version of the Ruff Ryders Block Occasion on March 7, 2026, in Cap-Haïtien. Photograph by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

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