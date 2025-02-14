Félix Cumbé, Haitian-born bachata and merengue icon, dies at 60

Overview: Félix Cumbé, the Haitian singer born Critz Sterlin, handed away on Feb. eleventh in a Dominican Republic hospital on account of cardiac arrest. His musical legacy features a heat and melodious voice, authentic compositions, and a various vary of songs. Cumbé’s journey from Haiti to the Dominican Republic exemplified his dedication and love for music, which resonated with followers globally.

FORT-LIBERTE—Félix Cumbé, a Haitian-born merengue and bachata singer who grew to become a beloved determine in Dominican music, died on Feb. 11 within the Dominican Republic after struggling a number of cardiac arrests. He was 60. His music, which blended influences of each nations, made him a cultural bridge between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Cumbé, whose actual identify was Critz Sterlin, grew to become some of the beloved figures in Dominican music, recognized for hits like “El Gatico” and “Félix Cumbé.” Over greater than 40 years, he constructed a profession that resonated deeply with Dominicans, regardless of dwelling within the nation undocumented for many of his life. His dying marks the top of a decades-long profession that bridged the musical traditions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, forsaking an everlasting legacy in each nations.

“An artist has handed away who, regardless of being surrounded by fame and cash, stored his humility, simplicity and solidarity with all those that had been his pals,” Dominican musician Manuel Peralta wrote on Facebook shortly after the singer’s dying was introduced.

Cumbé had been hospitalized for a number of days on account of well being issues. He had a stroke in Might 2024 and confirmed indicators of enchancment, however he had not absolutely recovered. Cumbé was laid to rest on the Jardín Memorial cemetery within the Dominican Republic on Thursday, Feb. 13.

A journey from Haiti to the Dominican Republic

Born Critz Sterlin in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 1964, Cumbé left for the Dominican Republic at age 13, touring on a donkey from Cap-Haïtien to Ouanaminthe earlier than crossing the Bloodbath River. In a 2022 interview on “El Present de Silvio,” he recounted his journey and the struggles of beginning over in a brand new nation.

Life as a younger immigrant was harsh. After settling in Haina along with his sister, he took on odd jobs to outlive, typically dealing with starvation and instability. Regardless of these challenges, he discovered solace in music. Immersed within the vibrant rhythms of his adopted residence, he picked up the guitar and commenced performing in native golf equipment, rapidly gaining consideration along with his distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence.

The rise of a merengue icon

Cumbé’s huge break got here within the Nineteen Eighties when he joined Aníbal Bravo’s merengue orchestra. His dynamic performances and distinctive type helped catapult him to fame. Through the years, he additionally collaborated with prime merengue artists, together with Fernando Villalona, establishing himself as one of many important voices of the style.

His success led to a prolific recording profession, with albums comparable to “Juniata la Cafetera” (1987), “Fiesta Celebration” (1992), “La Fugadora” (1995), “Eso Si Ta’ Duro” (1997), “Bachateando” (1999), “Rompe Corazones” (1999), “El Inmigrante” (2002), and “Eso Da Pa’ To’” (2002). His lyrics informed tales of affection, wrestle, and resilience, resonating deeply with followers throughout the island.

Thanks, maestro, for leaving us your legacy.By means of your nice expertise and your contribution to Dominican tradition, you grew to become one of many greats of world music,” Cornelio Peña, a Dominican artist.

Whilst he achieved mainstream success within the Dominican Republic, Cumbé remained linked to his Haitian roots. Within the early Nineteen Nineties, he returned to Haiti’s music scene, becoming a member of the Superstars d’Haïti band. There, he labored alongside Jean-Claude Jean, a guitarist from the legendary Tabou Combo. Their 1992 album “Trendy Compas” featured the hit Jije’m, which grew to become a favourite in Haiti, highlighting Cumbé’s capacity to navigate and thrive in each musical worlds.

Regardless of his widespread fame, Cumbé lived a lot of his life as an undocumented immigrant. For greater than 40 years, he struggled with the constraints that got here along with his standing, unable to totally entry the rights and advantages of Dominican residency.

Tributes pour in for Cumbé, a bridge between the 2 nations

Information of Cumbé’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and admiration in each Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Followers flooded social media with messages celebrating his life and music. Tv applications aired tributes, and fellow musicians shared their recollections of the artist.

“An awesome one has left, who got here from overseas lands, made a reputation within the Dominican Republic, and gained the hearts of Dominicans along with his bachatas and merengues,” percussionist Chamo Bateria wrote on Facebook.

“What an awesome loss for our music and for the Bachata style. Might he dwell on in our hearts,” El Chico Nitido, a well known determine within the Dominican music business wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks, maestro, for leaving us your legacy,” another artist, Cornelio Peña, wrote on Fb emphasizing Cumbé’s affect on Dominican tradition. “By means of your nice expertise and your contribution to Dominican tradition, you grew to become one of many greats of world music.”

Lesly Theogène, Haïti’s northeast departmental director of the Ministry of Tradition, recalled assembly Cumbé on the Haitian consulate in Dajabón.

“He was at all times preaching unity between the 2 peoples,” Theogène stated.

Last Farewell to Cumbé

Household, pals, and followers gathered to honor Cumbé’s life, remembering the person who, in opposition to all odds, grew to become a musical icon.

Cumbé’s voice is certain to proceed to echo by the rhythms of merengue and bachata, making certain his legacy lives on for generations to return.

“The warrior offspring of God will at all times be engraved by you,” one fan commented on facebook. “A loss for the Dominicans, however your music won’t ever be forgotten.”

Some Haitians expressed remorse that Cumbé handed away within the Dominican Republic slightly than in his homeland, with out having the prospect to witness any enchancment within the relations between the 2 nations.

“What pains me is that he died within the Dominican Republic. There isn’t a Haitian who wouldn’t need to see Haiti change earlier than they die,” Guishly Zoe Pope, a Haitian rapper and Cumbé fan lamented on facebook. “There isn’t a Haitian who wouldn’t need to die in their very own nation. However a bloodthirsty authorities has by no means modified something for a very long time.”

Regardless of the long-standing diplomatic tensions between Haiti and the Dominican Republic—typically marked by insurance policies and rhetoric that marginalize Haitians—music has remained a robust bridge between the 2 nations.

