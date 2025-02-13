How Escalating Violence Is Upending Lives in the West Bank

On Sept. 10, Mohammed Abu Dayeh, a volunteer medic within the West Financial institution metropolis of Tulkarm, was shot whereas making an attempt to save lots of the lifetime of 21-year-old Hiba Halawa. Whereas the struggle in Gaza is now halted by a cease-fire deal, the Israeli army is dramatically escalating its marketing campaign within the West Financial institution, which it says is concentrating on militant exercise. It has additionally resulted in widespread displacement and dozens of deaths. Palestinians say these raids are a few of the most damaging in current reminiscence, and civilians and medics like Halawa and Abu Dayeh are sometimes caught in the midst of the violence. This incident occurred within the Tulkarm refugee camp, a densely populated neighborhood inside the metropolis. Many Palestinian households who reside right here fled or have been compelled from their properties after the creation of the state of Israel. The realm is now dominated by varied factions of Palestinian militants, who say they’re preventing the Israeli occupation. The Israeli army says the purpose of their raids right here is to combat terrorism. On the afternoon of Sept. 10, Hiba Halawa was at house in Tulkarm together with her household. On the time, Abu Dayeh was throughout the road analyzing a minor harm at a neighbor’s home. Abu Dayeh helped wrap Halawa in a blanket and took her by way of this passageway, making an attempt to move her to an ambulance outdoors of the neighborhood. However they didn’t get far. Different medical volunteers believed Abu Dayeh had a greater probability of survival, in order that they moved quick to get him out of the neighborhood, leaving Halawa and her mom alone, a second captured on video. Eyewitnesses who spoke to The New York Occasions mentioned Halawa and Abu Dayeh have been each shot by Israeli army personnel positioned close by round 2 p.m. The Israeli army denied having something to do with the shootings and mentioned they occurred throughout an incident unrelated to a two-day raid that started within the camp across the similar time. No matter who shot them, their story highlights the risks confronted by many who reside right here. Halawa was transported to the hospital, the place she died inside hours, whereas Abu Dayeh faces a protracted restoration and is now studying to stroll once more. Abu Dayeh’s harm is a part of a wave of assaults on medical personnel within the West Financial institution, documented by the World Well being Group and others. We spoke to 2 paramedics concerning the position of volunteers like Abu Dayeh. The Israeli army denied concentrating on medics or blocking entry to medical care, however mentioned that troopers typically cease and search ambulances throughout their raids to focus on suspected militant exercise. Halawa’s household now visits her grave within the Tulkarm camp’s cemetery.