How We Tracked Abuses in the Russian Army

by admin

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Russian society can tolerate the excessive human value of the conflict in Ukraine. However we’ve analyzed greater than 6,000 official complaints by troopers and their family members that paint a really totally different image. Our worldwide correspondent Paul Sonne explains how the paperwork supply uncommon perception right into a violent army equipment prepared to abuse its personal males to maintain up the assault in Ukraine.

By Paul Sonne, Nikolay Nikolov, Rebecca Suner, David Jouppi, Alina Lobzina, Milana Mazaeva, Nataliya Vasilyeva, Nikita Pavlov and Arijeta Lajka

December 31, 2025

