Krejcikova beats French Open winner Andreeva in Wimbledon upset. Gauff overcomes Sierra

Overview: Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova pulled off a dramatic second-round upset over reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, surviving a tense end after Andreeva saved six match factors earlier than Krejcikova sealed the victory on her seventh alternative. Elsewhere at Wimbledon, Coco Gauff rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Solana Sierra, whereas Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic all superior in straight units. The day additionally featured Osaka’s newest style assertion and updates from different high contenders within the match.

LONDON (AP) — Having seen six match factors slip away, Barbora Krejcikova lastly received the ball to bounce her method on the seventh.

Krejcikova earned her greatest victory on Centre Court docket since profitable the 2024 Wimbledon title by knocking out French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 within the second spherical Wednesday.

It didn’t come simple, although.

Andreeva confronted six match factors when Krejcikova served for the match at 5-3 and saved all of them earlier than lastly changing her fourth break level in a marathon recreation.

The fifth-seeded Russian teenager handed her opponent a seventh match level when she sliced a backhand huge within the subsequent recreation, and this time Krejcikova transformed optimistically. Her shot hit the online twine and bounced in and Andreeva may solely return it lengthy.

Andreeva, coming off her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, threw her racket in disgust and later smashed it into her bag earlier than leaving Centre Court docket.

“What a match,” Krejcikova mentioned, making an attempt to sum all of it up. “What a match.”

Earlier, No. 1 ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner each superior in straight units, with Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka additionally reaching the third spherical. Novak Djokovic completed off Day 3 by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court docket to proceed his quest for a twenty fifth main title.

Krejcikova is a two-time Grand Slam winner, additionally taking the 2021 French Open title, however has struggled with again and knee accidents and has fallen to No. 38 within the rankings.

Andreeva had proven indicators of frustration all through the third set — together with when her bead bracelet broke throughout some extent at 1-1 and she or he needed to spend a number of moments selecting beads out of the grass alongside the baseline and throwing them towards the again of the courtroom.

Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up earlier than her second spherical girls’s singles match in opposition to Anastasia Gasanova of Russia on the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.(AP Picture/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Two ball youngsters and the chair umpire joined her in cleansing up earlier than play resumed.

There was additionally some loud cheers in the course of the third set that had nothing to do with tennis. Some within the Centre Court docket crowd had half a watch on England’s World Cup match in opposition to Congo and celebrated each of Harry Kane’s objectives and the ultimate whistle.

Gauff got here from a break down within the third set after which received the final six factors of the tiebreaker to beat Solana Sierra 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Gauff was two factors away from dropping the match when Sierra served at 5-4 within the third set however received three straight factors to interrupt again.

“When she needed to serve for the match I simply reminded myself that I’m an excellent returner as effectively,” Gauff mentioned. “I used to be simply making an attempt to be constructive and I feel that confirmed.”

Gauff had her breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2019 when she reached the fourth spherical as a 15-year-old, beating Venus Williams within the first spherical. Because it occurs, that win over Williams additionally got here on July 1 on No. 1 Court docket.

“It was type of my breakout second, and enjoying in opposition to one among my idols was insane,” Gauff mentioned. “Each time I stroll down this hallway I get deja vu and I simply remind myself, like, if I may try this (seven) years in the past, I’m positively a greater participant since then. So I positively can do it now.”

Osaka confirmed off a brand new look once more earlier than profitable her second-round match.

Osaka, whose style reveals have turn into an occasion of their very own at Grand Slam tournaments, wore a much less elaborate outfit for her walk-on than the “Kill Bill” inspired kimono she sported for her opening-round match on Monday.

It nonetheless drew loads of consideration as she made the stroll from the locker room to No. 2 Court docket, trailed by photographers and followers desirous to take their very own images.

This all-white outfit featured a large belt and a protracted practice that trailed behind her, which the four-time main winner took off as she started warming up for her match in opposition to qualifier Anastasia Gasanova.

She went on to shortly dispatch Gasanova 6-3, 6-2.

“I’m simply making an attempt to combine it up just a little bit,” Osaka mentioned about her outfit, including she had been apprehensive {that a} loss might need ruined her daughter Shai’s third birthday on Thursday.

“I simply needed to be right here for longer, I didn’t wish to make her get on a airplane on her birthday,” Osaka mentioned.

Sabalenka quickly adopted her into the third spherical, beating McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6 (9) on No. 1 Court docket.

Sinner, the defending champion who got here from a set down twice to win in 5 units within the first spherical, had a extra comfy victory Wednesday. Sinner beat Nuno Borges 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4 within the first match on Centre Court docket.

It wasn’t completely simple for the Italian, although, as he needed to break again for 5-5 when Borges served for the second set, earlier than profitable in simply over 2 1/2 hours.

“Second set was very, very robust,” Sinner mentioned.

Different winners included French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli, No. 8 Daniil Medvedev, No. 17 Frances Tiafoe and No. 21 Tommy Paul.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams returned to Centre Court however misplaced in three units to Maya Joint in her first singles match in practically 4 years. Williams, who tweaked her knee in the match, nonetheless hopes to play doubles with sister Venus later within the week.

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