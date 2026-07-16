Martelly returns to Haiti as he faces justice questions in the Jovenel Moïse assassination case

Overview: Former Haitian President Michel Joseph Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15 after suspending a judicial summons within the investigation into the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse. Greeted by supporters upon his arrival in Pétion-Ville, Martelly is predicted to reply questions earlier than the decide overseeing the reopened investigation. Though no prices have been publicly introduced towards him within the case, his return additionally renews consideration on separate corruption allegations and worldwide sanctions imposed by the US and Canada.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Former Haitian President Michel Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15, a few month after delaying a judicial summons within the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, arriving to a welcome by supporters that included a rara band and a police escort that critics mentioned contrasted sharply with the allegations and authorized controversies surrounding him.

Martelly, who has lived in the US for a number of years, is predicted to seem earlier than Choose Jean Denis Cyprien, who’s overseeing the reopened investigation into Moïse’s July 7, 2021 assassination. No prices have been publicly introduced towards the previous president within the case.

Martelly’s return revives one in all Haiti’s most politically charged public debates. Whereas supporters proceed to rejoice his presidency and political motion, critics argue that his return comes as he faces mounting authorized scrutiny, together with corruption allegations, worldwide sanctions and questioning in one in all Haiti’s most consequential felony investigations.

Upon his arrival within the commune of Pétion-Ville, Martelly was greeted by supporters who had gathered alongside the route, accompanied by a rara that drew public consideration after months away from the nation.

Photos of Martelly’s arrival shortly unfold throughout social media, the place supporters celebrated his return whereas others questioned the general public reception, arguing {that a} former president dealing with a number of authorized controversies and worldwide sanctions shouldn’t have been welcomed as a nationwide determine. Some additionally blamed Martelly’s administration for serving to form the political and safety disaster Haiti faces as we speak.

“Whereas the persons are affected by insecurity and impunity, celebrating a former president sanctioned by the US for drug trafficking is celebrating the very system that’s destroying the nation,” X consumer Spidey Manigat_pat wrote.

Martelly was summoned final month by Choose Cyprien after requesting a postponement of an preliminary mid-June listening to whereas he remained in the US. He’s now anticipated to reply questions as a part of the reopened investigation into Moïse’s assassination.

A supporter holds an outdated marketing campaign flyer for former Haitian President Michel Martelly, who lives within the U.S., as he arrives house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Picture/Odelyn Joseph)

Almost 5 years after Moïse was killed, Haiti’s judicial investigation stays unresolved. Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when armed mercenaries stormed his personal residence in Pèlerin 5, Pétion-Ville.

The case has handed by way of 5 investigative judges, however no trial has taken place and no remaining judgment has been issued. The one indictment produced throughout the investigation, implicating about 50 folks, was later overturned by the Port-au-Prince Courtroom of Attraction, forcing the judicial course of to renew.

Earlier than summoning Martelly, investigators had already questioned a number of distinguished figures, together with the present director normal of the Haitian Nationwide Police, (PNH), Andre Jonas Vladimir Paraison, human rights advocates, members of the previous political opposition and different people related to the investigation.

Authorities haven’t publicly indicated that Martelly,the previous chief of the Haitian Tèt Kale Celebration (PHTK), is a suspect within the assassination. His look earlier than the decide varieties a part of the continued effort to make clear the circumstances surrounding the killing of the previous president.

The assassination case isn’t the one authorized matter through which Martelly’s title has surfaced.

“Whereas the persons are affected by insecurity and impunity, celebrating a former president sanctioned by the US for drug trafficking is celebrating the very system that’s destroying the nation.” X consumer Spidey Manigat_pat

In December 2025, Haiti’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) issued a report alleging that Martelly made false asset declarations and dedicated important monetary irregularities. The company referred its findings to the justice system and really useful felony proceedings, however no judicial investigation has been publicly introduced.

In line with the ULCC report, investigators discovered delays, omissions and inconsistencies in monetary disclosures and banking data submitted by Martelly and members of his household. The investigation started after complaints alleged they’d illicitly enriched themselves whereas he was in workplace.

It stays unclear whether or not Haitian prosecutors intend to pursue the suggestions now that Martelly has returned to the nation.

Martelly additionally stays beneath worldwide sanctions.

In August 2024, the US imposed sanctions on former president Martelly, alleging that he used his political affect to facilitate worldwide drug trafficking networks and help armed gangs working in Haiti. U.S. authorities mentioned these actions contributed to the nation’s worsening insecurity.

A number of months earlier, in November 2023, Canada sanctioned Martelly, Charles Saint-Rémy and former lawmaker Arnel Bélizaire, alleging they used their positions inside Haiti’s political and financial elite to guard felony gangs and facilitate unlawful actions, together with drug trafficking and corruption.

Martelly has denied wrongdoing associated to earlier allegations, and neither the U.S. nor Canadian sanctions represent felony convictions.

Though Martelly has not been publicly charged in both the Moïse assassination investigation or the ULCC case, his return locations him as soon as once more on the heart of Haiti’s political and judicial panorama as authorities proceed pursuing among the nation’s most consequential and intently watched investigations.

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