NYC resolution names July 26 Haitian Konpa Day

The New York Metropolis Council has accepted a decision establishing July 26 as Haitian Konpa Day, an annual celebration of Haiti’s signature music and dance custom and its affect throughout the town.

On Dec. 4, the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Worldwide Intergroup Relations, chaired by Council Member Erik Bottcher, superior Resolution 987-2025. Council Member Rita Joseph sponsored the measure, which acknowledges the enduring position of konpa in Haitian tradition and its prominence inside New York’s Haitian communities.

“Haitian tradition has lengthy been a part of the wealthy and numerous cloth of our nice metropolis. Our meals, dance, and music have helped make New York Metropolis what it’s right now,” stated Joseph.

“Haitian contributions are all over the place, and I’m delighted that we’re formally recognizing and celebrating Haitian Konpa music right now.”

Jean Yves “Fanfan” Joseph, a founding member of the long-lasting Tabou Combo, affords a private and insightful perspective on konpa – from its origins in Haiti to its world attain



Haitians around the globe embrace konpa—typically spelled compas, kompas or kompa—as one of many nation’s most beloved and commercially profitable genres. Created in 1955 by Nemours Jean-Baptiste, konpa dirèk blended slowed-down merengue, American large band influences and rasin rhythms. Jean-Baptiste’s first konpa live performance befell that July at Place Sainte-Anne in Port-au-Prince.

Webert Sicot, an early collaborator of Jean-Baptiste, later developed “cadence rampas,” a quicker type that sparked a pleasant rivalry between the 2 musicians. Because the style grew, bands tailored large-orchestra codecs to suit nightclub levels, serving to konpa attain broader audiences.

“I believe it’s vital to acknowledge konpa as its personal style of music. There are components that make it distinct from different genres,” stated Tadia Toussaint, a recording artist and model strategist for Afro Caribbean artists.

Over the many years, konpa has expanded far past Haiti. Social media has amplified its attain, powering viral dances and performances by soloists, DJs and influencers. Teams akin to Carimi, Kreyòl La, Zenglen, Klass, Harmonik, Enposib and Zafèm have constructed worldwide followings. Solo artists akin to Rutshelle Guillaume and Joé Dwèt Filé have drawn world consideration, whereas DJs like Michael Brun and Tony Combine have blended konpa into revolutionary cross-genre mixes.

Konpa’s world rise additionally aligns with a current milestone: the style obtained a positive opinion from UNESCO’s technical committee, inserting it on monitor for inclusion on the group’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity record.

From Riské to Zin’s Princesse Georgy to solo stars like Rutshelle, some girls artists introduced improvements that pushed the beloved style onto new paths at pivotal moments



Advocates say the popularity would assist protect and promote the music and dance custom worldwide, reinforcing its standing as a core expression of Haitian identification and cultural pleasure. Supporters of the hassle observe that the designation would elevate konpa alongside different acknowledged Haitian cultural treasures, increasing visibility for artists, dancers and educators who’ve lengthy labored to share the style globally.

“Numerous Francophone artists are making konpa and so they haven’t any ties to Haiti,” Toussaint stated.

“It’s vital that the possession and the affiliation to [Haiti] occurs. The timing is correct, being that our trade is constant to increase and the standard and commonplace of music at konpa presenting occasions has elevated.”

“Recognizing the pioneers of it like Nemours Jean-Baptiste, and the entire individuals who have contributed to it, having that day actually goes to create an area the place people can speak about it, share details about it and push the sonic internationally,” Toussaint continued.

With the brand new designation, New York Metropolis joins Haitians worldwide in honoring the style every year on July 26. Supporters say the day will supply a second for the Haitian diaspora to collect in celebration of the music that has formed generations and stays central to Haiti’s cultural identification.

“Regardless of the unfavourable narratives which have come from the very best workplace within the land,” Joseph stated, “we’ll always remember our resilience and our power to face up for justice and our rights.”

