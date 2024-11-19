Haiti triumphs over Puerto Rico to complete an undefeated CONCACAF Nations League run

Overview: Haiti’s nationwide soccer crew wrapped up an undefeated CONCACAF Nations League marketing campaign with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Monday night time, cementing their standing as Group C leaders in League B. Earlier than the match performed on the Estadio Centroamericano de Mayagüez in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, the Grenadiers had already secured their place among the many elites in League A and subsequent summer time’s Gold Cup.

Haiti’s nationwide soccer crew concluded its CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) marketing campaign in dominant style, defeating Puerto Rico 3-0 on Monday, Nov. 18. The win consolidated the Haitians’ standing as leaders of Group C, capping off an undefeated match run after securing promotion to League A and qualification for the 2025 Gold Cup.

Taking part in on the Estadio Centroamericano de Mayagüez in entrance of hundreds of Puerto Rico followers, the Haitian crew showcased a mix of defensive solidity and attacking aptitude that had outlined their marketing campaign.

It took the Grenadiers 29 minutes to open the scoring by way of midfielder Christopher Attys’s header within the field from Fabrice ‘Fafa’ Picault’s service from the nook flag. The primary half would conclude 1-0 in favor of Haiti.

After the half-time break, Don Deedson Louicius prolonged the lead (2-0) within the 53′ after profitable the ball contained in the field and hanging together with his left foot.

Star ahead Frantzdy Pierrot scored Haiti’s third within the 70′, connecting in entrance of aim with a cross from fullback Martin Expérience.

A dominant marketing campaign

Haiti completed this yr’s Nations League competitors with an ideal report. It dominated its group by scoring 29 objectives and conceding simply 5 throughout all matches, which is without doubt one of the finest offenses within the CNL. Monday’s win over Puerto Rico additional underlined the Haitians’ superiority, as they managed ball possession and created quite a few goal-scoring alternatives.

The crew concluded with a 6-0-0 report, standing in first place of Group C. Puerto Rico completed in second place with a 3-0-3 report, forward of Aruba and Sint Maarten, which have been third and fourth, respectively.

“That is only the start. “We’ve confirmed we will compete, however now we should take it to the following degree.” Brian Alcéus, Midfielder of the Haitian Nationwide Soccer Staff



“Regardless of challenges, this crew has proven willpower and ability all through the marketing campaign, making all Haitians proud,” head coach Sebastien Migné mentioned in the course of the post-match press convention. “This can be a vital milestone as we put together for more durable competitors in League A and the Gold Cup subsequent Summer time.”

The match marked a standout efficiency from substitute goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre, who began instead of the crew’s captain, and veteran Johny Placide rested.

Gold Cup preparation begins

With League A promotion secured, Haiti now turns its consideration to the 2025 Gold Cup, set to happen subsequent summer time. The crew’s sturdy efficiency has raised hopes for a deep run within the match, with gamers and training employees emphasizing the necessity for continued enchancment.

“That is only the start,” winger Picault mentioned after the match. “Our main aims to return to League A and qualify for the Gold Cup are achieved. We’ve confirmed we will compete, however now we should take it to the following degree.”

All through the 2024 Nations League competitors, Haiti confirmed that it was too sturdy for League B—at the least for the opposition in its group. Nonetheless, some observers puzzled whether or not the crew belonged to League A or a degree between A and B, analyzing previous performances throughout its two earlier campaigns performed in League A, the place it didn’t win a single sport.

Nonetheless, Picault is assured Haiti can play towards the area’s elite groups. “We have now the custom, high quality, and, extra importantly, the desire to win. We all know the competitors degree awaiting us; good preparations make the distinction. I can’t wait,” he added.

But, for the Haitian followers, what issues most is a second of celebration, providing a quick and uncommon respite from the challenges going through the nation. After each victory, followers in Port-au-Prince notably wished to pour into the streets, waving flags, chanting and dancing to have fun their crew’s accomplishment. However, concern of gang violence took over.

“I hope the safety scenario improves by the point the crew gears up for the following section of worldwide competitors,” Joel Etienne, 31, mentioned. “Les Grenadiers’ success serves as a unifying power, bringing hope and satisfaction to a nation in want of uplifting moments,” added Etienne, a soccer fan who lives in Orlando, Florida.

