U.S. delivers $6M in armored vehicles, rifles to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The U.S. State Division, by means of its Worldwide Narcotics and Legislation Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) workplace, delivered $6 million in armored autos and heavy gear to Haiti’s Nationwide Police (PNH) on Monday to assist fight gangs.

The cargo contains 9 armored all-terrain autos—seven Toyota and two Ford SUVs—together with backhoe loaders, bulldozers, and 600 rifles, a part of efforts to strengthen the power’s operations in gang-controlled areas.

The handover ceremony passed off on the PNH Normal Directorate in Port-au-Prince. Attendees included the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Dennis Hankins, PNH Director Rameau Normil, Multinational Safety Assist (MSS) Commander Godfrey Otunge and the president of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) Leslie Voltaire.

“We all know that for a very long time, one of many gangs’ techniques has been to create boundaries and blockages to stop the police, the military, and the MSS from getting into battle zones,” stated Hankins.

“With this gear, the Nationwide Police’s capability is doubled, permitting them to have interaction in operations to clear areas beneath gang affect in order that safety forces can enter.”

The U.S. ambassador praised the well timed supply, underscoring Washington’s dedication to supporting Haiti’s safety forces regardless of current political adjustments.

“This donation is a visual signal of the U.S. authorities’s intention to proceed supporting Haiti’s nationwide safety,” he added.

Assist amid rising gang violence

The donation follows the announcement of a $40.3 million monetary support bundle for the MSS and the Haitian Nationwide Police to fight gang violence.

For the reason that starting of the 12 months, gangs have intensified assaults, notably within the mountainous Kenscoff commune, about 19 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, resulting in at the very least 150 deaths and the displacement of over 3,000 residents, in keeping with Haitian human rights organizations.

In response, police have launched operations in Kenscoff, Pétion-Ville and Bas-Delmas areas, with gunfire heard all through Carrefour de l’Aéroport, Nazon and Delmas 17.

PNH Director Normal Rameau Normil assured Haitians that the gear will likely be put to rapid use in ongoing safety operations throughout greater than 20 lively fronts.

“I assure that this gear will likely be used solely to revive safety for the inhabitants,” Normil stated, thanking america for the much-needed help.

The U.S. donation underscores its continued position in supporting Haiti’s safety forces because the nation faces a deepening safety disaster.

The PNH, regardless of being supported by over 1,000 members of the Kenya-led MSS, has lengthy been battling restricted sources. The establishment now possesses extra instruments to push again towards closely armed gangs controlling a lot of Port-au-Prince and different key areas.

“We stay dedicated to combatting armed gang violence and transnational organized crime with the utmost rigor,” stated the police chief.

Under are photographs and movies from the ceremony the place a U.S. authorities consultant handed over armored gear to the Haitian Nationwide Police.

U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Dennis Hankins, delivers his speech on the ceremony at hand over the armored gear donated by his authorities to the Haitian Nationwide Police in Port-au-Prince on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

The 2 backhoe loaders and two wheel loaders donated to the Haitian Nationwide Police by the U.S. authorities had been delivered on the Normal Directorate of the PNH in Port-au-Prince on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions

Two vans donated by the U.S. to the Haitian Nationwide Police to assist their struggle towards gangs in Port-au-Prince on Monday, Feb. 10 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.



The 9 armored autos had been donated to the Haitian Nationwide Police by the U.S. authorities to bolster efforts towards violent armed gangs. Port-au-Prince, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

From left to proper: U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Dennis Hankins; President of the Presidential Transitional Council, Leslie Voltaire; Director Normal of the Haitian Nationwide Police, Rameau Normil; and Commander-in-Chief of the Multinational Safety Mission, Godfrey Otunge, on the ceremony for the handover of the supplies to the Haitian Police on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.



