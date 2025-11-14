Haiti’s World Cup hopes surge after 1–0 win over Costa Rica

Overview: When all hope began to fade, Les Grenadiers delivered a masterful efficiency towards Costa Rica, making their dream of returning to the World Cup for the primary time in 52 years really feel more and more inside attain. Striker Frantzdy Pierrot scored the one objective within the 1-0 victory over Los Ticos.

For a lot of followers, hope had almost disappeared. After a string of poor performances, particularly the 3-0 loss to Honduras on Oct. 13 in San Pedro Sula, confidence in Les Grenadiers was at its lowest.

However on Nov. 13, Haiti produced considered one of its most necessary victories in many years—a commanding 1-0 win over Costa Rica at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao—reviving the dream of returning to the FIFA World Cup for the primary time since 1974.

Striker Frantzdy Pierrot scored the sport’s lone objective within the forty fourth minute, tapping in a low cross from younger star-winger Ruben Windfall to carry Haiti previous Los Ticos and put the staff getting ready to qualification.

Haiti strikes into second place in objective differential, tied with Honduras in factors.

With the win, Haiti sits in second place in Group C with eight factors, tied with Honduras, and occupying the ultimate direct qualifying spot. Les Grenadiers will play last-place Nicaragua on Nov. 18—coinciding with Battle of Vertières Day—on the identical venue in Curaçao.

A win towards Nicaragua would routinely ship Haiti to the World Cup if Honduras drops factors to Costa Rica.

If Honduras wins its match, Haiti would nonetheless end second and advance to the intercontinental playoffs, whatever the consequence towards Nicaragua.

A draw towards Nicaragua may additionally ship Haiti to the World Cup if Honduras loses, or to the playoffs if Honduras attracts as properly in its match towards Costa Rica.

Haiti’s beginning XI for his or her World Cup qualifier versus Costa Rica at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curuçao on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Picture credit score: Haitian Soccer Federation



A good matchup forward and a historic second awaits

The worst staff within the group, Nicaragua, sits on the backside with 4 factors from 5 video games. Haiti beforehand defeated them 3-0 at house on Oct. 9, making a victory on paper extremely attainable and the staff’s first World Cup look in 52 years extra real looking than ever.

After a disappointing 3-0 loss to Honduras of their earlier match, Haiti delivered a much more composed and disciplined efficiency towards Costa Rica.

The protection held agency, with Burnley F.C. defender Hannes Delcroix showcasing confidence on the ball and delivering a number of exact passes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde managed the tempo for Haiti, distributing from all angles and almost scoring his first objective for the nationwide staff with a curling effort within the twelfth minute that compelled a save from Keylor Navas.

Goalkeeper Johny Placide, criticized after the Honduras loss, redeemed himself with six essential saves and had a commanding presence in his field.

Pierrot, who has additionally confronted harsh scrutiny for missed possibilities in latest qualifiers, earned reward from followers for delivering one of the vital necessary targets of his profession.

Haiti will face Nicaragua on Nov. 18 in its closing group-stage match. A win could be historic—not just for ending a half-century World Cup drought, but additionally for securing qualification on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières, the decisive victory of the Haitian Revolution.

Les Grenadiers now stand nearer than ever to rewriting their soccer historical past.

