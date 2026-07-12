Overview: Frantzdy Pierrot returned to his hometown of Bas-Limbé to an emotional hero’s welcome, changing into the newest member of Haiti’s World Cup crew to rejoice with supporters after the nation’s historic return to soccer’s largest stage.

CAP-HAÏTIEN — 1000’s of supporters lined roads from Cap-Haïtien to Bas-Limbé on July 10 to welcome Haiti striker Frantzdy Pierrot, persevering with a collection of grassroots celebrations honoring Les Grenadiers’ historic return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years.

Pierrot turns into the newest member of Haiti’s World Cup squad to obtain a hero’s welcome again dwelling following the match. Days earlier, diaspora-based gamers Duckens Nazon, Martin Expérience and Josué Duverger had been celebrated throughout the northern and southern areas, whereas locally-based midfielder Woodensky Pierre, who was the primary to return dwelling alongside Danley Jean-Jacques, joined them to go to historic websites.

“I couldn’t miss the chance to come back again to Haiti,” Pierrot stated at a press convention in Cap-Haïtien. “I additionally needed to spend time with the younger gamers in my basis as a result of they’re the way forward for Haitian soccer. At some point they’ll be sitting the place we’re as we speak.”

The person celebrations come months after Haiti certified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when followers throughout the nation and all through the diaspora urged authorities officers and the Haitian Soccer Federation (FHF) to arrange a nationwide victory tour. These calls have largely gone unanswered, leaving municipalities and native organizations to welcome gamers on their very own.

The homecomings carry added significance as a result of Haiti’s gamers by no means had the chance to rejoice qualification on dwelling soil. Ongoing gang violence compelled Les Grenadiers to play each World Cup qualifier and match match overseas, whereas the nationwide crew additionally carried out all of its coaching camps outdoors Haiti due to the nation’s safety disaster. Excluding Violette AC midfielder Woodensky Pierre, the squad was composed solely of gamers developed abroad or based mostly professionally overseas.

Gamers from Elite FC of Bas-Limbé, an area soccer membership with an academy supported by the Frantzy Pierrot Basis, welcome the Haitian males’s nationwide crew star at Bas-Limbé Presbyterian Faculty on Friday, July 10, 2026. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.



Frantzdy Pierrot poses with a relative and a childhood buddy in Bas-Limbé, Haiti, on Friday, July 10, 2026. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.

Frantzdy Pierrot takes selfies with followers as he arrives in Bas-Limbé on Friday, July 10, 2026, using on the again of a pickup truck. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.

Frantzdy Pierrot poses alongside former lawmaker Frandy Louis after receiving an honor plaque at Bas-Limbé’s Metropolis Corridor on Friday, July 10, 2026. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.



Frantzdy Pierrot walks among the many crowds within the streets of Bas-Limbé, Haiti, on Friday, July 10, 2026. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.



With the Haitian flag wrapped round his neck, Frantzdy Pierrot greets followers upon arriving in his hometown, Bas-Limbé, Haiti, on Friday, July 10, 2026. Picture by Ketlain Difficile for The Haitian Occasions.

Pierrot arrived at Cap-Haïtien Worldwide Airport earlier than heading to the city’s Metropolis Corridor, the place native officers and representatives of the Ministry of Youth, Sports activities and Civic Motion introduced him with a plaque recognizing his contribution to Haitian soccer.

Chatting with native reporters, the striker thanked supporters for his or her overwhelming reception.

“After our World Cup elimination, a number of gamers needed to return instantly to their golf equipment to arrange for the brand new season,” Pierrot stated. “That’s why a few of my teammates couldn’t come again to Haiti.”

For him, nonetheless, returning dwelling was by no means in query, he added.

After leaving Cap-Haïtien, Pierrot traveled the roughly 20-mile path to his native city—Bas-Limbé, repeatedly stopping to greet supporters gathered alongside the roadside.

Relatively than using inside his automobile, the striker stood behind a pickup truck all through a lot of the journey regardless of the dusty roads.

“I traveled this highway once I was rising up in Haiti,” he stated. “I can nonetheless do it as we speak.”

As his convoy entered Limbé, 1000’s of residents lined the streets waving Haitian flags whereas rara bands and marching musicians accompanied the procession.

The celebration turned much more emotional in Bas-Limbé—the place Pierrot was born and grew up till age 11—as he reunited with childhood associates, neighbors and members of the family, together with his father, Destiné Pierrot.

“As a toddler, he performed soccer in these streets with very restricted assets,” his father stated. “At the moment I’m happy with the person he has grow to be and of the love the persons are exhibiting him.”

Giving again

At Bas-Limbé Metropolis Corridor, residents rolled out a purple carpet earlier than one other massive crowd gathered to honor the hometown star.

“I’m deeply touched by all of the love you’ve proven me,” Pierrot stated. “There are some expressions of affection you can solely obtain at dwelling.”

Returning through the city’s patron saint festivities made the go to much more significant, he added.

“I’ve reunited with associates I left behind once I was 11. Time adjustments folks, however the bonds stay.”

Pierrot additionally reaffirmed his dedication to investing in youth soccer.

“Bas-Limbé gave me this chance,” he stated. “I’m the primary particular person from this group to signify it at this stage, and I consider it’s my accountability to assist the following technology of gifted younger folks right here.”

Since 2020, Pierrot has supported native membership Elite FC of Bas-Limbé via his basis, offering monetary help and tools for youth groups competing within the U-10, U-15 and U-20 age teams.

For membership president Saint-Amour Jean-Salude, Pierrot’s affect extends far past the sphere.

“He’s a job mannequin for our younger folks,” Jean-Salude stated. “His journey exhibits them that it’s potential to come back from right here, attain the very best stage and always remember the place you got here from.”

As extra members of Haiti’s World Cup squad return individually to their hometowns, the celebrations proceed to underscore the connection between Les Grenadiers and supporters who waited greater than 5 a long time to see their nation return to soccer’s largest stage—even when that journey unfolded solely away from dwelling.

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