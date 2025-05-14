Cap-Haïtien police arrest wanted Port-au-Prince gang leader Tapè

Overview: Cap-Haïtien police arrested gang chief Jameson “Tapè” Frédéric on Might 10. He’s a key determine in Tabarre 43, a Port-au-Prince neighborhood beneath the management of the Kraze Baryè gang, led by an allegedly wished felony and infamous gang boss, Vitel’Homme Harmless. His arrest follows a string of anti-gang operations within the Northern Division in latest days.

CAP-HAÏTIEN — Police in Cap-Haïtien arrested a key determine from considered one of Port-au-Prince’s most infamous gangs on Might 10, heightening considerations over gang migration from the capital into northern Haiti.

Jameson “Tapè” Frédéric, 28, a lieutenant within the Kraze Baryè gang and head of the Tabarre 43 faction, was apprehended at a checkpoint within the Barrière Bouteille space after driving from Port-au-Prince. His brother, Youry Frédéric, who met him on the location, was additionally arrested.

Frédéric instructed police he was passing by way of Cap-Haïtien en path to the Dominican Republic, claiming he was fleeing gang life within the capital. However his arrest suits a sample of suspected gang operatives slipping into town in latest months.

“Successfully, perhaps there’s extra [gang members from Port-au-Prince] within the metropolis,” stated Arold Jean, spokesperson for the Northern Division police. “That’s why we have to work, to collaborate. Our outcomes are the fruit of the individuals working with the police,” the departmental police spokesperson instructed The Haitian Occasions.

Authorities say Frédéric serves as a high lieutenant beneath Vitel’Homme Harmless, the chief of Kraze Baryè and one of many FBI’s most-wanted fugitives.

Cap-Haïtien has been beneath alert and heightened safety for the reason that management change on the helm of the Haitian Nationwide Police’s (PNH) departmental directorate, with Serme Calixte changing Fred Joseph final month.

Police didn’t disclose how they discovered of Frédéric’s presence within the area, citing operational secrecy. Nonetheless, Jean stated enhanced patrols and a rise in checkpoints started after Calixte took over as departmental director on April 21.

“This arrest is a part of the brand new director’s technique,” Jean stated. “We’ve multiplied our patrols and bolstered checkpoints all through the division to forestall gangs from settling right here.”

Associated operations: 5 gang members killed, marijuana seized

Frédéric’s arrest got here one week after police killed 5 members of the Koulou gang in Nan Zonbi (Zombieland), a neighborhood in Cap-Haïtien, throughout a raid. Among the many useless was Dessalines, the group’s co-leader. Police additionally arrested Carla Saint Juste, the gang chief’s girlfriend, in the course of the operation.

On Might 11, anti-narcotics officers from the Controlling of Narcotics Trafficking Brigade (BLTS) seized 78 kilos of marijuana in a house in La Fossette. Three males were arrested in the course of the raid, together with Jacques Garçon, 21, Rivaldo “Pappadap” Louis, 25 and Renos Pierre, 67, also called President Pierre.

In accordance with a note from the departmental police, BLTS investigators had been monitoring the suspects previous to the raid.

In the meantime, Frédéric has denied a task within the killing of an officer and the kidnappings of Port-au-Prince residents.

Frédéric, who was arrested on Saturday, spent the day in custody whereas being interrogated by PNH investigators. He’s wished in reference to the March 22 killing of police officer Robert Plaisimond, in addition to a number of kidnappings. Nonetheless, throughout police interrogation, he denied involvement in violent crimes.

“I don’t kidnap individuals. I don’t kill law enforcement officials,” Frédéric stated in a video offered by the police. “All people in Tabarre 43 is aware of me—I stay with them like they’re my household.”

He additionally claimed to have organized actions for youngsters locally.

As gangs management almost 90% of the Haitian capital and its surrounding areas whereas increasing their grip on the Artibonite Division and provincial cities like Mirebalais and Saut-d’Eau within the Centre Division, Cap-Haïtien has lengthy been thought-about a secure metropolis. The northern metropolis has served as the principle port of entry to Haiti by way of business flights since a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ban on American carriers. Moreover, many actions that sometimes happen in Port-au-Prince have been moved to Cap-Haïtien, regardless that town is comparatively small.

The concern amongst residents is clear, however the Cap-Haïtien police beneath Calixte’s management appears to offer them with cause for hope. The departmental police spokesperson emphasizes the significance of the community-police partnership in stopping town from falling beneath the management of gangs.

Jean reiterated the significance of public collaboration in sustaining safety and referred to as on residents to report suspicious exercise.

“Nothing is inconceivable if we collaborate and the neighborhood will all the time stay secure,” Jean stated. “

