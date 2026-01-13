Haitian soccer clubs Ouanaminthe, ASC and Violette start league playoffs with hard-fought wins

Overview: Recap of the primary day of motion of the Haitian Soccer League’s playoffs.

The Haitian Soccer League’s playoffs began with slim victories, a nail-biting 1-1 draw and a extremely controversial penalty kick final weekend.

All first matches have been performed on Jan. 11, day one of many playoffs. Ouanaminthe Soccer Membership 2011 downed Racing Soccer Membership des Gonaives 2-0 dwelling at Parc Notre Dame. In the meantime, Affiliation Sportive Capoise (ASC) traveled to Parc Levelt in Saint-Marc and handed Baltimore Sportif Membership a 2-1 defeat in Group A.

In Group B, Affiliation Sportive Cavaly bowed right down to Violette Athletic Membership 1-0 at Parc Gerard Christophe in Leogane. Within the different motion in Group B, reigning champions Juventus des Cayes F.C. drew with Racing Membership Haitien 1-1 at their turf, Parc des Gabions, in Les Cayes.

The Haitian League’s opening season began in November with 14 groups, eight in Group A with golf equipment from the northern area and 6 in Group B which had groups from the south. The highest 4 groups from every group made the playoffs. The playoffs are divided into two teams of 4.

The eight groups competing within the Haitian Soccer League playoffs, cut up in two teams. Credit score: Ligue Haïtienne de Soccer



In Group A, Ouanaminthe earned a controversial penalty kick after the ball struck the arm of a Racing FC defender’s hand. Ounaminthe veteran captain Roobens ‘Paloulou’ Philogene transformed the penalty kick within the 54th minute. Sinor Louibenn doubled the lead for OFC within the sixty fifth minute.

“We began the playoffs on a great notice however there are some errors we have to repair,” Philogene instructed Cap-Haitien Information after the sport. “However what’s necessary is that we obtained the three factors, we’re going to attempt to maintain this up.”

Within the different encounter in Group A, ASC powered previous Baltimore by means of objectives from Henri Saint-Juste and Fredlin Philistin. Baltimore have been heading in the right direction by way of an personal purpose from Stanley Volcin.

Over in Group B, Fernando Ciceron netted the lone purpose of Violette’s 1-0 win over Cavaly. Within the different match in Group B, Racing CH opened the scoring in opposition to Juventus, within the thirty fifth minute due to a purpose from Mackenson Rosier. Jeanson Saint-Cyr levelled the scoring for Juventus within the 62nd minute.

The playoffs will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 14 with 4 matches. ASC will welcome Racing FC dwelling at Parc Saint Victor whereas Baltimore will journey to Parc Notre Dame to tackle Ouanaminthe in Group A. In Group B, Violette will conflict with Juventus at Land des Gabions and Cavaly will face Racing CH.

