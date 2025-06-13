In L.A.’s Little Tokyo, Protests Draw Sympathy and Frustration

The final three days since Friday, because the demonstrations began, have been progressively getting just a little bit extra crazier and just a little bit wilder. “ICE shouldn’t be welcome right here.” Friday and Saturday, we observed that many of the crowd was being saved simply north of us, however on the following block. Monday, they principally got here straight down in entrance of us. My retailer is known as Fugetsu-Do Confectionary. Was began in 1903. I’m the third-generation proprietor. Was began by my grandfather. Being Japanese American, we have been put within the camps. My mother and pa really acquired married in a focus camp in Wyoming. So we’re very delicate to this trigger. Japanese People have an analogous expertise with the federal authorities and being incarcerated for 4 years, but it surely’s onerous to maintain assist of a bunch once you’re being victimized by a small minority of them. Ninety-nine p.c of the protesters are law-abiding they usually’re right here to protest. Though not everybody within the protest group perceive that to return to Little Tokyo and deface the home windows and the buildings and partitions, it’s in all probability the final place that is sensible for them to do. Yeah, we’re going to shut. I already advised them to begin wrapping it up. It’s similar to preparing for a hurricane again in Florida — board up the home windows. Effectively, we do this right here in L.A. for this.