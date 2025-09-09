The D.C. Delivery Workers Hiding From ICE

One month into President Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., a few of the metropolis’s most seen staff have gone into hiding. Hector is yet one more than a dozen folks we spoke to who work for apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. He and others say they’ve drastically reduce their hours or stopped working completely. In addition they informed us that federal brokers in D.C. are detaining immigrants each with and with out work permits. Drivers additionally informed us they’re afraid of being focused, so we agreed to not present their faces and are utilizing solely first names. In the course of the first three weeks of President Trump’s federal takeover in D.C., immigration brokers detained greater than 400 folks. Though it’s not recognized what number of supply staff had been arrested, concern has unfold. Movies of masked brokers pulling drivers from mopeds have flooded immigrant group chats, alongside adverts for bikes being offered by staff who’re quitting altogether. D.C. police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t reply to our questions on whether or not sure teams within the metropolis are being focused. However in a press launch, immigration officers stated the arrests are a part of an effort to deal with violent crime and make town secure. On Aug. 21, this driver, Javier, was arrested whereas choosing up a espresso order in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Quickly after he was detained, we spoke to Javier’s household — his brother-in-law, Leo, and his spouse, Maria — on the house they share. Maria informed us her husband had utilized for asylum within the U.S. and had a piece allow, in addition to a Social Safety card. She arrived simply in time to see federal brokers loading her husband into an unmarked automobile. His moped was left to the aspect. Hours later, Maria tried to trace down Javier by a authorized support hotline that has obtained greater than 2,500 calls because the takeover started. However the operator wasn’t capable of find Javier. Maria additionally labored as a meals supply driver, however stopped after her husband’s arrest. Her brother-in-law, Leo, didn’t work for 2 days, however says he was compelled to return with a purpose to assist the household pay payments. Leo has additionally utilized for asylum, however doesn’t have a piece allow. As Leo delivers an order, he notices a police cruiser parked close to the doorway. On a typical day, Leo would make round $200. At present, he calls it quits after simply two orders.