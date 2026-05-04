Miami trial nears end without answering key question

Overview: A U.S. federal trial prosecuting suspects within the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse nears its conclusion this week. Nevertheless, weeks of in depth testimony and proof have solely uncovered extra competing narratives and gaps in accountability and protracted uncertainty concerning the masterminds behind the crime.

MIAMI — Closing arguments within the Jovenel Moïse assassination trial in Miami federal courtroom are scheduled for Might 4 and 5. But, for a lot of who hoped america proceedings would ship clear solutions, the multitude of testimony and proof offered is as a substitute underscoring how a lot stays unknown. Particularly, who ordered the homicide and why stay key lacking items of a sophisticated puzzle.

For the reason that trial started in March, prosecutors and protection attorneys have offered sharply completely different narratives. However neither got here near figuring out the mastermind, or saying if there may be one, behind the July 7, 2021 brutal killing. Against the law so jolting, it deepened Haiti’s political collapse and accelerated its gang-fueled insecurity and humanitarian crises.

One purpose could also be that components of the case have been dealt with beneath the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA). The regulation restricts the general public’s entry to probably “delicate particulars.” One other risk is that a number of plea agreements and closed-door processes restrict what the attorneys might reference in open courtroom. But a 3rd purpose often is the lack of cooperation between Haiti and U.S. investigators and attorneys, which has left key witnesses in Haiti off the stand in Miami.

“There have been loads of witnesses that have been outdoors of our management and never current, however throughout the authorities’s management, particularly the Haitian nationwide law enforcement officials,” one of many protection attorneys informed the courtroom on April 28.

Such constraints have fueled frustration amongst many Haitians and political observers looking for transparency and accountability.

Critics argue the proceedings focus too closely on those that carried out the killing and financiers of the crime, whereas leaving broader political questions unresolved. In some ways, the U.S. justice system, even whereas deploying assets in a number of nations, dangers convicting the suspects with out giving the general public a transparent motive or supply of the instructions.

“The proceedings in federal courtroom in Miami fall far wanting the Haitian folks’s expectations,” mentioned Patrick Moussignac, CEO of Radio Télé Caraïbes (RTVC) and an emblematic determine of Haitian media.

“Too many closed doorways,” Moussignac wrote on Facebook. “This opacity is not only a notion; it’s embedded in U.S. procedures via the Categorised Info Procedures Act, which permits delicate info to be withheld, together with potential hyperlinks between sure suspects and U.S. intelligence companies.”

A trial wealthy in particulars, poor in conclusions

At trial for conspiring to kidnap or kill the president are 4 South Florida-based suspects: the house owners of Counter Terrorist Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Safety (CTU) — a Colombian nationwide named Arcángel Pretel Ortiz and an American-Venezuelan named Antonio “Tony” Intriago; James Solages, a CTU worker who’s Haitian American; and Broward County mortgage dealer Walter Veintemilla. Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, one other Haitian American who was initially purported to be tried with them, had his case postponed due to an undisclosed sickness.

Are these 5 males primarily accountable for the crime?

Intriago, Ortiz and Solages are amongst 13 folks charged by federal prosecutors in reference to the homicide. The CTU group, Sanon and Veintemilla are accused of financing the plot via Worldwide Capital Lending Group, a mortgage agency primarily based in Miramar, Fla.

“They wished to grab energy and get wealthy.” Assistant U.S. Legal professional Sean McLaughlin

Eight members have taken plea offers, together with 5 now serving life sentences. Particularly, Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar, ex-Haitian Senator John Joël Joseph, retired Colombian military officer Germán Alejandro Rivera García, Haitian American and former DEA informant Joseph Vincent and former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios. One American, Frederick Bergmann of Tampa, obtained 9 years for illegally exporting tactical gear to Haiti.

Because the highlight turned to the 4 South Florida residents over the previous eight weeks, jurors heard from dozens of witnesses, together with Moïse’s widow, monetary analysts, cooperating defendants and forensic specialists. Prosecutors laid out an orchestrated conspiracy that developed from a plan to kidnap Moïse right into a plot to kill him. They traced roughly $343,000 used to finance the plot via loans, wire transfers and even U.S. pandemic relief funds, in line with Nestor Mascarell, a 20-year forensic accountant veteran on the FBI.

In response to testimony, the suspects sought political and monetary achieve, together with profitable contracts beneath a brand new authorities.

“They wished to grab energy and get wealthy,” Assistant U.S. Legal professional Sean McLaughlin informed the jury on the trial’s opening day, emphasizing that the case in opposition to the defendants wasn’t sophisticated.

“So boastful and assured in themselves, the proof will present, and pondering so little of the Republic of Haiti and its folks, they really thought they may pull it off,” McLaughlin mentioned.

Haiti’s former interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, heart sporting inexperienced, testifies on the hearings into who killed Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph.

Haiti’s former interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, heart, arrives to testify within the hearings into who killed Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph)

Colombians and Haitians accused of involvement within the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise get their handcuffs eliminated in a courtroom listening to in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph)

A police officer holds up {the handcuffs} faraway from Colombians and Haitians accused of involvement within the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in courtroom in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph)

Colombians who’re suspects and accused of involvement within the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise get their handcuffs linked as they sit in courtroom in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.(AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph)

The protection solid doubt on that narrative, arguing that the operation was chaotic, underfunded and repeatedly modified route. Protection attorneys say their shoppers believed they have been supporting a lawful arrest, not an assassination, and demand the killing could have been carried out by actors outdoors the alleged conspiracy.

The result’s a case full of proof, but missing a definitive clarification of who in the end gave the order to kill the president — and why.

Competing theories convey extra questions

The trial has surfaced a number of attainable eventualities, none absolutely conclusive:

Failed political coup turned lethal

Prosecutors keep that the plot initially aimed to take away Moïse and set up a substitute. First, Sanon, a Haitian American pastor and doctor. Then, Windelle Coq Thélot — who has since died after fleeing from authorities. As plans faltered, prosecutors argue, the conspiracy escalated into assassination.

A hijacked operation

Defense lawyers claim the original plan was overtaken by other actors in Haiti. They said Moïse had been killed before the Colombian commandos, hired as part of the operation by CTU, entered his residence on the hills of Pèlerin, a wealthy suburb in southeast Port-au-Prince.

They have maintained that Moïse was killed by his own presidential guards and that the 26 mercenaries, along with Solages and Vincent, were accompanying Haitian police to execute a “lawful warrant.”

Central to the defense strategy is the argument that the defendants never intended to kill Moïse, who was tortured and murdered. They just wanted to remove him from power, according to CTU’s lawyer, José Antonio Corrales. To that end, Corrales claimed the defendants had the approval of Haiti’s government to arrest their president, citing a Haitian judge’s warrant, signed in early 2021.

Judge Jean Roger Noelcius, a Haitian investigative judge who signed the document, testified via video shown to the 12-member jury that the document was illegal because he lacked authority to remove a sitting head of state.

The defendants also claimed they had the backing of the U.S. government to remove Moïse from office. Prosecutors sharply rebuked the defense’s arguments, flatly denying the U.S. government backed the plot.

Complicity within the president’s security detail

Testimony pointed to alleged bribes paid to members of the president’s security detail. Some witnesses suggested guards were paid to stand down, while others raised questions about why the number of security staff seemed minimal during the attack.

A broader political conspiracy

A who’s-who list of Haitian political figures and former high-ranking government officials has surfaced throughout the proceedings, including Haiti’s former President Michel Joseph Martelly and Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Both now live in the U.S. Neither has been charged or called to testify in the Miami trial.In Haiti, where no trial has taken place to date, nearly 50 other individuals have been indicted in the case, including 18 Colombian ex-soldiers, the slain president’s widow, Martine Moïse, and some of Moïse’s own allies— notably ex-Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Rénald Lubérice, who served as secretary general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers. Neither Martelly nor Henry is on this list of indicted individuals.





Public skepticism grows amid absence of closure

Despite the breadth of evidence, critical gaps remain. Orlando do Campo, who represents Ortiz, described the investigation as a “mess” and argues that defendants were manipulated into taking the blame for an internal coup.

“We walked into a fairly impossible situation,” the defense lawyer said as prosecutors challenged a last-minute request for expert testimony. “Once you get off on the wrong foot, everything that comes after is hard to trust.”

Several key suspects in Haiti, including members of Haiti’s oligarchy, former government officials and security figures, were not called to testify. Some, including Dimitri Hérard, then the security unit chief at the National Palace, escaped custody during a 2024 prison break. Others were never transferred to the United States despite requests.

The court also limited evidence tied to Haiti’s parallel investigation. The defense argued that they’ve been unable to travel to Haiti, and U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra has imposed limits on evidence from the investigation there.

Also, because the case centers on an alleged violation of the U.S. Neutrality Act and one of many defendants served as an FBI informant, a few of the proof has remained confidential.

Marissel Descalzo, who’s defending Veintemilla, additionally famous that the protection wished to name ex-Haiti Nationwide Police chief Léon Charles and Joseph Félix Badio, a jailed former authorities official, as witnesses.

“There’s inadequate proof that’s been offered,” she mentioned.

Badio, whose alleged participation within the plot elevated it from a kidnapping to an assassination, has figured prominently in each the federal government and protection arguments

“The Haitian authorities has been requesting that the U.S. take Badio for months, if not years, and the U.S. has refused to convey him over right here,” Descalzo mentioned. “Badio is materials to our protection, and he was not accessible to us.”

Does that alleged involvement make Badio the mastermind? Nonetheless, the response stays unclear.

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