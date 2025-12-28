Nineteen Haitian migrants detained in Quebec after crossing border on Christmas Eve

Overview: Canadian authorities detained 19 Haitian migrants, together with younger youngsters, after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border close to Havelock, Quebec, on Christmas Eve throughout excessive chilly. A number of individuals had been hospitalized for frostbite. All have utilized for asylum, and officers warned of the hazards of irregular border crossings in winter.

NEW YORK- Nineteen migrants of Haitian origin had been detained on Christmas Eve after crossing the U.S.-Canada border irregularly close to Havelock, Quebec, throughout what authorities described as “intense chilly.”

The report was made to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) by america Border Patrol shortly earlier than 6 p.m. on Thursday, La Presse reported.

“A primary group of 15 individuals, hidden within the woods, was discovered by officers from the Champlain Built-in Border Enforcement Crew (IBET), assisted by officers from the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield IBET, shortly earlier than 7 p.m.,” the RCMP stated by e mail.

A complete of 15 had been discovered hidden within the woods, and extra search efforts till 10:30 p.m. situated the remaining 4 people who had develop into separated through the crossing.

The group ranged in age from 1 to 60 years previous, together with a 3-year-old little one. Eight individuals had been hospitalized, together with six handled for frostbite. The 2 younger youngsters had been admitted as a precaution, and authorities confirmed their situation is now secure.

“The 2 younger youngsters had been additionally taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. In response to the data obtainable, their lives are not at risk,” the authorities acknowledged.

All 19 migrants have utilized for asylum, and their circumstances at the moment are being dealt with by the Canada Border Companies Company.

Police additionally arrested a person they consider supposed to select up a number of migrants by automotive. Authorities impounded his car.

The RCMP reiterated that trying to cross the border irregularly is extraordinarily harmful, significantly throughout winter situations when persons are usually unprepared for extended publicity to chilly temperatures.

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated