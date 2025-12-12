Soup joumou, konpa and celebrations across the Diaspora

Overview:
A curated checklist of Haitian and Diaspora vacation occasions from mid-December by Haitian Independence Day, that includes cultural gatherings, concert events, workshops and neighborhood celebrations in main U.S. cities.
As Haitians in all places shut out the 12 months and put together for Independence Day on January 1, communities throughout the Diaspora are gathering for concert events, markets and cultural workshops. From Brooklyn to Miami to Washington, D.C., these occasions supply an opportunity to assist Haitian distributors, rejoice traditions and join with neighbors within the spirit of the season. Right here’s a curated roundup of vacation happenings for December 2025 by Jan. 1, 2026.
Bazaar Kreyol Vacation Market
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Haiti Cultural Trade
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 — midday–8 p.m.
The annual Bazaar Kreyol, organized by Haiti Cultural Trade, brings collectively Haitian and Haitian diaspora distributors for a one-day vacation market that includes handmade crafts, style, physique care, and extra. That is arrange as a festive purchasing day the place of us can assist Haitian small companies earlier than the vacations.
Haiti Cultural Trade
Caribbean Christmas Cookout
Capitol Heights, Md. (DMV space)
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 — 6 p.m.
A late-night Caribbean Christmas lime that includes DJs, Caribbean meals and drinks and island sounds. Haitians and different Caribbean communities collect for a festive, Diaspora-heavy vacation get together.
1850 Rochell Ave
Jollof, Soup Joumou, Jerk: Style of Africa & Vacation Market at Flatbush
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Anna Tonel (Flatbush)
Dec. 20–21, 2025 — begins 11 a.m.
This African Restaurant Week vacation market facilities on pan-African and Caribbean meals and distributors, explicitly that includes soupjoumou alongside jollof and jerk. The 2-day occasion consists of purchasing, DJs, and a give attention to celebrating the season whereas supporting native artisans.
Anba Tonel
Sounds of Little Haiti: Finish-of-Yr Version
Miami, Fla. — Little Haiti Cultural Complicated
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 (night)
The Little Haiti Cultural Complicated hosted a particular year-end model of its month-to-month Sounds of Little Haiti outside live performance, with reside konpa, distributors, meals =, and family-friendly programming that spotlights Haitian tradition in Miami.
Little Haiti Cultural Complicated
2025 Vacation Celebration: Showcasing Fanal Craft and Relishing Soup Joumou
Washington, D.C. — Embassy of Haiti
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
Hosted in partnership with the Affiliation of Haitian Professionals, this D.C. vacation program facilities Haitian canal lantern making and soup joumou as symbols of creativity and independence. It’s framed as each a cultural showcase and neighborhood gathering on the Haitian Embassy.
Embassy of Haiti
SOSL Christmas Get together 2025: Fundraiser for Laschaboas, Haiti
Hempstead, N.Y. (Lengthy Island)
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
A Christmas get together organized by SOSL as a fundraiser benefitting tasks in Laschaboas, Haiti. The occasion pairs vacation music and dancing with a name for diaspora assist, making it each a seasonal celebration and a neighborhood profit.
Konpa Christmas Celebration
New York, N.Y. — 520 Eighth Ave., Ripley-Grier Studios
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025 — 6–7 p.m.
A Christmas-week konpa class and mini celebration led by Haitian instructors. Visitors study konpa fundamentals, take pleasure in Haitian music and take dwelling a small flag.
520 eighth Ave
Soup & Champagne All-White Affair — Haitian Independence Day Celebration
North Miami, Fla. — NoMi Village
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 — 6 p.m.–1 a.m.
A high-profile Yr’s and Haitian Independence Day occasion constructed across the custom of soup joumou. The night options reside music. Haitian artists, as properly, DJs, and a proper all-white gown code, with soup joumou served as a logo of liberation and Haitian satisfaction.
Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin’s Annual Soup Joumou Celebration
North Miami, Fla. — Griffing Park
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 — morning
North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin hosts an annual public soup joumou celebration for Haitian Independence Day, inviting households to collect for historical past, music, and free bowls of soup in a park setting. It’s a civic-meets-cultural occasion centered on Haitian heritage and neighborhood satisfaction.
Ti Atis: Cyanotype Workshop with Haiti Cultural Trade
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Brooklyn Kids’s Museum
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025
A part of the Haiti Cultural Trade Ti Atis youth sequence, this family-friendly workshop at Brooklyn Kids’s Museum invitations youngsters to discover Haitian-inspired imagery and storytelling. It’s a December Haitian tradition program that households can weave into their vacation plans.
Brooklyn Kids’s Museum – 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213