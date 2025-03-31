Anti-Haitian protests in the Dominican Republic turn violent as group calls for mass deportations

Overview: Haitians residing within the Dominican Republic locality of Hoyo de Fruisa have been harassed by protesters from the Antigua Orden Dominicana (AOD), the Dominican nationalist group, on March 30 at an anti-Haitian protest that calls to deport Haitian migrants. The protest turned violent as nationalist demonstrators pushed previous safety barricades, bypassing guards making an attempt to dam them from getting into the Haitian neighborhood. Tear gasoline was fired, and arrests have been made.

FORT-LIBERTE, Haiti —Haitians residing within the Dominican Republic city of Hoyo de Friusa have been harassed on March 30 throughout an anti-Haitian protest led by the nationalist group Antigua Orden Dominicana (AOD). The demonstration, which referred to as for the expulsion of Haitian migrants, escalated into violence as protesters bypassed safety barricades and clashed with police.

Protesters claimed that undocumented Haitian migrants have been accountable for crimes in Hoyo de Friusa and within the neighboring cities of Punta Cana, Bávaro and Higüey the place protests have been additionally deliberate. The protest is the most recent episode within the ongoing tensions between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. In September 2023, a dispute erupted over Haiti’s development of an irrigation canal close to the border. That very same 12 months, Dominican President Luis Abinader launched a mass deportation marketing campaign focusing on Haitians, additional straining relations between the 2 nations. In January, the Dominican Common Directorate of Migration reported 14,633 Haitians were expelled from the Dominican territory within the first fifteen days of the month alone.

“They [demonstrators] threw rocks on the police who have been there to stop them from getting into the neighborhoods the place Haitians dwell,” stated Santiago Molina, a Dominican lawyer who defends Haitians going through discrimination within the Dominican Republic. Molina witnessed the chaos following the demonstration earlier within the day.

Dozens of the Antigua Orden Dominicana (AOD) nationalist group draped in black on the anti-Haitian protest within the Dominican Republic locality of Hoyo de Friusa on March 30, 2025. Picture courtesy Molina Santiago



The demonstration drew dozens of the Antigua Orden Dominicana (AOD) draped in black and waving Dominican flags, chanting slogans like, “Out with the foreigners, the Republic belongs to the Dominicans!”

“No to the presence of undocumented Haitians in Dominican territory,” demonstrators have been chanting as they marched within the streets of Hoyo de Friusa.

Regardless of a whole bunch of guards deployed forward of the march, tensions escalated round 6 p.m. when demonstrators veered off the approved protest route and compelled their method into the neighborhoods the place most Haitians dwell in Hoyo de Friusa. The scenario worsened because the nationalist group, initially blocked from getting into Haitian areas, pushed ahead, bypassing safety forces making an attempt to carry them again.

In response, Dominican police and guards fired tear gasoline into the group to disperse the demonstrators. Within the ensuing chaos, a number of protesters have been arrested, in line with witnesses.

“Guards fired tear gasoline into the crowds to disperse demonstrators, resulting in chaotic scenes as a number of protesters have been arrested,” Molina stated.

“I’m coming again to my nation as a result of I heard the Dominican group will proceed their assault towards Haitians within the city.” Mackenson Firmin, who was residing in Altagracia, a locality in Hoyo de Friusa.

“Based on my mates, the march was over, however tensions have been very excessive. There have been riots and assaults towards Haitian homes,” Mackenson Firmin advised The Haitian Occasions whereas crossing the Ouanaminthe-Dajabón bridge on the Haiti-Dominican Republic border. Firmin stated he had left the nation forward of the demonstration out of worry for his security.

Molina, the Dominican lawyer, had spent the weekend organizing caravans to maneuver Haitian households out of Hoyo de Friusa to safer places forward of the protest. His efforts continued all through the march as tensions heightened.

Firmin fears the violence will persist, because the nationalist group has vowed to proceed its actions past the Sunday march.

“I’m coming again to my nation as a result of I heard the Dominican group will proceed their assault towards Haitians within the city,” stated Firmin, who was residing in Altagracia, a locality in Hoyo de Friusa.

