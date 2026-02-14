Agape Flights prepares to repatriate bodies of American pilots killed in Haiti crash

Overview: Florida-based Christian ministry, Agape Flights, has confirmed this week that it’s getting ready to return to the US the our bodies of two American pilots killed in a Feb. 5 aircraft crash within the mountains close to Haiti’s Jérémie. The small cargo plane was positioned a day after contact was misplaced. Nonetheless, the pilots’ stays had been recovered a number of days later throughout search operations led by Haiti’s Nationwide Civil Aviation Workplace, with help from the native Rescue and Coordination Middle and Hero Consumer Rescue— a U.S.-based nonprofit specializing in aviation rescue.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Agape Flights mentioned this week it’s getting ready to return to the US the our bodies of two American pilots killed when certainly one of its cargo plane crashed Feb. 5 within the mountains close to Jérémie, in Haiti’s Grand’Anse Division.

The Florida-based Christian aviation ministry confirmed that the pilots’ stays had been recovered a number of days after the crash of its Embraer 110 Bandeirante, tail number N316AF, following a lack of contact.

“At the moment, the one replace we now have is that the our bodies of the pilots have been recovered and we’re engaged on returning them house as quickly as attainable,” Jacques Might, communications director for Agape Flights, informed The Haitian Occasions on Feb. 10.

The group has since recognized the pilots as Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby, however has not launched further particulars. As of Friday, the group had not confirmed whether or not the our bodies had been repatriated, as beforehand introduced.

In a statement posted on its Fb web page, Agape Flights mentioned Decker was the daddy of two grownup kids and had flown for United Airways for 40 years earlier than serving 9 years as a volunteer pilot with the ministry, flying weekly cargo missions. Elleby, additionally a father of two, flew with Agape Flights for eight years.

“Each faithfully answered the decision God positioned on their lives and gave themselves totally to it,” the group mentioned. “Although their lives resulted in tragedy, their faithfulness and obedience will proceed to dwell lengthy after this second.”

L-R: Undated photograph of pilots Kory Elleby and Patrick Decker. The 2 American pilots landed for a cargo supply mission in Haiti. Images through Gape Flights’ Fb.

Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer confirmed the plane’s disappearance in a video message launched Feb. 6, saying the group didn’t count on both pilot to have survived.

Haiti’s authorities Joint Rescue and Coordination Middle and Hero Consumer Rescue— an affiliate of U.S.-based nonprofit Hero Basis specializing in aviation rescue—started search operations after receiving a misery alert and deployed two helicopters. The plane was positioned the next day in mountainous terrain between Jérémie and Les Cayes, beneath the course of Haiti’s Nationwide Civil Aviation Workplace, often known as OFNAC.

The aircraft’s wreckage was present in a number of items. Authorities haven’t launched details about the reason for the crash nor the identification of the pilots killed.

Second aviation incident in three days amid ongoing flight disruptions

The crash follows the emergency touchdown of a Bolt Express aircraft on Feb. 3 throughout a flight from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes. Bolt, a business constitution flight primarily based in Toledo, Ohio, mentioned all six folks aboard — passengers and crew — had been unhurt.

Neither the authorities nor the airline has disclosed particulars about what prompted the emergency touchdown.

Aviation incidents are usually not unusual in Haiti, the place insecurity and deteriorating highway situations typically make air journey a most popular choice for journey between departments.

“At the moment, the one replace we now have is that the our bodies of the pilots have been recovered and we’re engaged on returning them house as quickly as attainable.” Jacques Might, Communications Director of Agape Flights

In October 2024, a non-public aircraft operated by Sarah Specific Airways crashed in southern Haiti, killing the pilot and co-pilot. In April 2022, a aircraft flying from Port-au-Prince to Jacmel crashed in Carrefour, killing all 5 folks aboard and a motorbike taxi driver on the bottom.

Air journey to and from Haiti has confronted main disruptions amid persistent gang violence.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned U.S. business flights to Port-au-Prince in November 2024 after a number of plane had been struck by gunfire. The restriction, prolonged a number of instances, stays in impact via March 7, 2026, citing continued safety dangers across the capital’s airport.

Agape Flights, based in Venice, Florida, was based in 1980 to help Christian missionaries within the Caribbean. The group transports cargo, mail, medical provides and humanitarian support to companions in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, significantly.

Its first flight to Haiti occurred in November 1989, touchdown in Cap-Haïtien with emergency provides for missionary households, in line with the group.

Authorities haven’t mentioned when a remaining report on the crash could also be launched.

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