Teachers occupy Haiti’s northwest education office over unmet promises

PORT-DE-PAIX— Almost 100 public college academics throughout Haiti’s Northwest division have occupied the Ministry of Nationwide Schooling and Vocational Coaching (MENFP) workplaces since Monday, April 21, escalating calls for for unpaid wages, employment regularization, and improved working circumstances.The weeklong and ongoing protest marks a resumption of a nationwide strike that started in January however was paused after preliminary negotiations. It follows three months of unfruitful dialogue with training officers, throughout which academics accused the MENFP of violating a Jan. 20 memorandum of understanding that had promised to deal with longstanding grievances.

The general public highschool Lycée Philippe Guerrier seems to be quiet on the afternoon of Monday, January 27, 2025, as most academics didn’t report back to work, regardless of the announcement that the strike is on maintain in Cap-Haïtien. Picture by Onz Chery/ The Haitian Occasions After a number of rounds of negotiations, the federal government pledged to deal with academics’ calls for to promptly resolve a nationwide disaster, however many educators stay cautious and wish tangible actions earlier than ending the strike.



“The ministry has an obligation to strictly uphold its commitments,” mentioned Wisler Ciceron, one of many protest leaders. “We’ve waited for months with no significant change. Now we’re occupying this house till our voices are heard.”

The settlement, signed between the MENFP officers and leaders of instructor unions, outlined six core commitments:

Regularizing the standing of academics with out contracts or official appointment letters

Clearing months of wage arrears

Issuing 15,000 gourdes or about $115 month-to-month debit playing cards to academics and workers, beginning February

Reinstating public medical health insurance protection

Increasing entry to scorching meals by way of the Nationwide College Canteen Program (PNCS)

Forming a joint fee to resolve administrative points at main and secondary colleges

In accordance with union members, not one of the guarantees have been applied.

“We’re not solely protesting unpaid wages—we’re calling out the systemic neglect,” mentioned protester Wislet Abraham. “We got here right here to demand respect and rights.”

“I haven’t been paid for twenty-four months. It’s already extraordinarily tough to perform on a wage that doesn’t meet our wants. But, we don’t even obtain it regularly.” Elena Saint-Vertu



Many academics say they haven’t been paid in additional than two years. Elena Saint-Vertu, an elementary instructor at École Nationale de Sinaï in Port-de-Paix, mentioned she’s endured 24 months and not using a paycheck.

“My annual wage is 145,000 gourdes—[around $1,100]. I haven’t acquired something in two years. How are we anticipated to outlive like this?” Saint-Vertu mentioned.

Regardless of an MENFP press launch in March affirming its dedication to enhancing circumstances, academics stay skeptical. They are saying the ministry’s inaction exhibits a disregard for his or her dignity {and professional} contributions.

Placing academics taking a celebration of Domino contained in the Ministry of Schooling’s workplace in Port-de-Paix, which they’ve occupied since April 21. Picture by Kervenson Martial/The Haitian Occasions.

Rising tensions, scholar setbacks, structural failure and calls for for change

The occupation has paralyzed operations on the regional MENFP workplace and left colleges successfully shuttered by the academics’ strike. Like most college students throughout Haiti, these within the Northwest Division’s public colleges have already missed months of instruction.

“My son hasn’t had class in weeks,” mentioned Admarie Lucien, a mom in Port-de-Paix. “He’s began taking part in playing cards on the street. I’m afraid of what he would possibly flip to if college doesn’t resume quickly.”

Some highschool college students are particularly anxious about nationwide exams. Final yr, the Northwest Division recorded a dismal highschool’s ultimate examination move charge of beneath 30%—one of many lowest within the nation. Out of almost 6,500 candidates, just one,933 handed the examination.

“We’ll fail once more if this continues,” warned Trainer Volmy Garçon. “We’re watching the collapse of a whole educational yr.”

Wisbeille Jean-Baptiste, 16, a scholar at Lycée Tertulien Guilbaud, echoed that concern. “This has been happening for 3 months. We want the minister to behave—urgently.”

College students from numerous public colleges in Jacmel, sporting uniforms and carrying their college backpacks, march alongside Avenue Monseigneur Guire Poulard, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Picture by Danise Davide Lejustal for Haitian Occasions. Tons of of scholars marched peacefully on the streets of Jacmel, the capital metropolis of the Southeast Division, on Wednesday to demand the presence of academics in lecture rooms, following protests throughout a number of main cities in Haiti



Lecturers additionally reject the ministry’s proposal to rent others to offer make-up classes.

“As an alternative of paying us what we’re owed, they need to pay another person for time beyond regulation,” mentioned Abraham. “We refuse. Pay us so we will educate.”

Union leaders say the disaster displays broader structural neglect. Regardless of elevated training budgets in recent times, they argue that funds haven’t reached these on the frontlines of educating.

“Lecturers are handled like second-class residents,” mentioned Guilaire Oscar, a union’s regional coordinator. “We’re bored with damaged guarantees.”

The putting educators say they’ll escalate actions if calls for stay unmet—together with boycotting the group of nationwide Ninth-grade and baccalaureate exams.

They’re additionally pushing for medical health insurance protection at state-run OFATMA regional hospitals, recognition of their contracts, and full pension and bonus advantages.

“At the moment, we take over the Departmental Directorate of the Ministry of Schooling to power the Haitian authorities to honor the Jan. 20 settlement signed with the instructor’s union platform.

The minister of training, Antoine Augustin representing the state, dedicated to fulfill all six calls for listed on the doc. He gave us the assure that the federal government would totally meet our calls for by the tip of February. That’s why we paused our strike and returned to the school rooms.

However, nothing has occurred since then. Consequently, by the primary week of March, we determined to cease working once more, protesting. Nonetheless, nothing occurred. Now, since April 21, we’ve got seized the directorate constructing. We’re sleeping, cooking and taking part in dominoes right here. We’re not going to go away till all our calls for are happy.”



“We’re sending a transparent message to the minister of training. There can be no official examination within the Northwest Division if our calls for should not happy. We don’t know what’s going to occur within the nation’s different departments. However right here, we aren’t kidding. The minister is bluffing, we aren’t.”

“We’re not asking for charity,” mentioned Saint-Vertu. “We’re asking for the pay and protections we’ve earned by way of years of service.”

The federal government response is beneath scrutiny.

Whereas the MENFP says it acknowledges the significance of academics and their position in kids’s proper to training, frustration is mounting amongst college workers, mother and father and college students alike because the disaster deepens.

Again in January, The Haitian Occasions reported quite a few academics’ and college students’ strikes in different elements of the nation, together with North, Northeast, Artibonite, Southeast and Grand’Anse areas, the place college students remained essentially the most affected​. Officers from the Ministry of Schooling have but to touch upon the academics’ new technique and the way the federal government plans to reply.

Within the coming weeks, as exams close to, strain is predicted to extend on the federal government to deal with the disaster. Lecturers insist that except speedy steps are taken, the educational outcomes of 1000’s of Haitian college students might endure one other devastating blow.

