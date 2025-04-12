Haitian pride on the court: Oklahoma Thunders’ Dort leads growing list of players to root for in the NBA playoffs

Overview: Because the NBA playoffs method, Haitian diaspora gamers are leaving their mark in each the NBA and G League.

Because the NBA postseason ideas off, basketball followers throughout the nation are tuning in to see who will rise to the event — and for these searching for a cause to root somewhat more durable, a number of gamers from the Haitian diaspora are able to make their mark.

Amongst them is Luguentz “Lu” Dort, the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder’s hard-nosed defensive star recognized for his relentless vitality and satisfaction in his Haitian roots. Dort, the son of Haitian immigrants who settled in Montreal, carries his heritage onto the court docket each evening — even as soon as sporting “Respekte Nou” (“Respect Us” in Haitian Creole) on his jersey throughout the 2020 NBA bubble season. Now, because the Thunder battle for the highest spot within the Western Convention, Dort’s lockdown protection helps lead the cost, together with his coaches and teammates praising his toughness, smarts and coronary heart.

Whether or not you’re a longtime basketball fan or simply tuning in for the playoffs, right here’s a have a look at the Haitian and Haitian-descended gamers lighting up the NBA and G League this postseason.

NBA

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder – No. 5 Luguentz “Lu” Dort – Guard

Dort is a part of the beginning 5 for the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. He was born in Montreal, Canada, to folks from Saint-Marc, Haiti. The Thunder at the moment maintain the No. 1 seed within the Western Convention. Dort performed faculty basketball at Arizona State College.

Dallas Mavericks – No. 8 Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Ahead

Prosper performs for the No. 10 seed Dallas Mavericks within the Western Convention. He was born in Montreal, Canada, and each of his dad and mom performed basketball at Concordia College. Prosper was chosen twenty fourth general within the 2023 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings earlier than being traded to Dallas. He performed at Marquette College.

Portland Path Blazers – No. 33 Toumani Camara – Ahead

Camara performs for the Portland Path Blazers. He was born in Brussels, Belgium, to a Belgian-Haitian mom and a Malian father. He attended Chaminade-Madonna School Prep in Florida, performed two years on the College of Georgia, and later transferred to the College of Dayton, the place he served as group captain. He was the 52nd choose by the Phoenix Suns within the 2023 NBA Draft.

From New Jersey to Canada, these Haitian-American athletes are making their mark throughout this 12 months’s faculty basketball match



Indiana Pacers – No. 00 Bennedict Mathurin – Guard-Ahead

Mathurin performs for the Indiana Pacers. He was born in Montreal, Canada, the place he grew up enjoying ice hockey and Canadian soccer earlier than turning to basketball. Mathurin performed on the College of Arizona earlier than being chosen sixth general within the 2022 NBA Draft.

Portland Path Blazers – No. 4 Matisse Thybulle – Guard-Ahead

Thybulle performs for the Portland Path Blazers. His father, Greg Thybulle, is Haitian-American, and his mom was Australian. Thybulle performed on the College of Washington and was chosen twentieth general within the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. His mom handed away from leukemia in 2015.

G-League

Stockton Kings – No. 8 Skal Labissière – Ahead-Heart

Labissière performs for the Stockton Kings. Born in Haiti, he survived the 2010 earthquake earlier than shifting to the US. He performed one season on the College of Kentucky beneath coach John Calipari and now has the Stockton Kings one win away from advancing to the G League Finals.

Lengthy Island Nets – No. 10 Tyson Etienne – Guard



Etienne performs for the Lengthy Island Nets and is on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets. In his most up-to-date recreation for Brooklyn, he scored 8 factors in 10 minutes. Etienne performed faculty basketball at Wichita State College.

Raptors 905 – No. 13 Quincy Guerrier – Ahead



Guerrier performs for Raptors 905. He was born in Montreal, Canada, and beforehand performed soccer for Canada’s under-17 nationwide group. Guerrier performed basketball at Syracuse, Oregon, and Illinois earlier than going undrafted in 2024. He at the moment averages 9.5 factors per recreation.

Valley Suns – No. 51 Nate Pierre-Louis – Ahead

Pierre-Louis performs for the Valley Suns. He competed in NCAA Division I basketball at Temple College earlier than signing with the Valley Suns in February 2025.

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated