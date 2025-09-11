Overview: After months of displacement, Solino residents have begun returning dwelling with assist from Haiti’s Ministry of Public Works. Their cleanup marks a fragile however hopeful step ahead, whilst gang leaders face worldwide sanctions for alleged human rights abuses and violence.

PORT-AU-PRINCE– After months of displacement and uncertainty, the resilient group of Solino in Port-au-Prince has begun the arduous however hopeful strategy of returning to their houses. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, residents, accompanied by the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Communications (MTPTC), returning en masse to their neighborhood to begin a large cleanup operation, a important first step towards reclaiming their lives.

Francick Ferolis cleans his home after it was broken by gang violence within the Solino neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photograph/Odelyn Joseph)

The return comes after a major improvement: the highly effective G9 gang, which has closely influenced the world, launched a video on social media telling residents of each Solino and Delmas that they’ll return dwelling. This conditional peace, nonetheless fragile, has opened a window for households to return to the locations they had been compelled to desert.

The tales rising from Solino are a testomony to the deep roots and enduring spirit of its individuals. One elder, a person who has identified no different dwelling, shared his poignant expertise:

“I’ve been residing on this space since 1974. I stayed right here by means of the earthquakes and all the opposite occasions which have occurred. Now, after 51 years, they’ve compelled me out of my dwelling in Nazon. It’s the identical place the place I raised all my youngsters.”

A longtime Solino resident who requested anonymity after simply returning dwelling. Photograph by Mikenson Duverge / Flashback, September 9, 2025.



The Solino resident, who requested anonymity due to safety considerations, described the profound private value of the current unrest, which compelled out people who had lengthy formed the material of the group.

One other longtime Solino resident — a group chief and Vodou priest concerned in native social work — recounted his nine-month ordeal to The Haitian Occasions, additionally on situation of anonymity on account of safety considerations.

A group chief who was born and raised in Solino. (Photograph: Mikenson Duverge / Flashback, September 9, 2025)



“My mom and father had me in Solino, and I’ve lived right here ever since,” he stated.

“I’ve been out for 9 months. After Jeff died, the subsequent day I rushed to a good friend’s home.”

The complicated safety state of affairs in Haiti is additional highlighted by worldwide sanctions.

Final month, the U.S. Division of State introduced a reward of as much as $5 million for data resulting in the arrest of arrest G9 chief Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier his alleged function in violating US sanctions towards him by directing cash from the USA to his community in Haiti. The Sanction had been put in place on account of Chérizier’s critical human rights abuses, together with the 2018 La Saline bloodbath.

Equally, Vitelhomme Harmless, a frontrunner of the Kraze Baryè gang and a part of the identical Viv Ansanm alliance as G9, was sanctioned by the U.S. and the UN Safety Council and positioned on the FBI’s Ten Most Needed Fugitives record for his alleged involvement within the kidnapping and homicide of U.S. residents.

The joint effort between the group and the MTPTC signifies an important partnership within the restoration course of.

Clearing particles, repairing broken buildings, and restoring a semblance of normalcy are monumental duties, however the willpower of Solino’s residents is palpable. Whereas the trail forward is difficult, this coordinated effort marks a hopeful turning level for a group with unwavering hope of rebuilding and rekindling the colourful spirit of Solino.

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated