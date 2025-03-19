Highly anticipated Haitian Special Championship season postponed amid referee strike

The opening spherical of Haiti’s soccer league Particular Championship was postponed on the final minute after referees refused to officiate, reportedly resulting from unpaid wages. This dispute leaves taking part golf equipment and followers unsure about when they are going to see motion.

“We ready for March 16,” mentioned James Cene, a midfielder for Ouanaminthe FC. “However this doesn’t shock me as a result of I do know what nation I stay in. The state and the federation must do higher.”

Most groups have been left scrambling after the abrupt postponement.

Groups discovered in regards to the postponement simply hours earlier than kickoff —after having already spent cash on transportation, discipline leases, and different game-day bills. Cene and his teammates have been about to board their bus for a 41-mile journey north to Cap-Haïtien to play towards the Soccer Inter Membership Affiliation (FICA) once they discovered.

In the meantime, distributors who depend on matchdays for revenue suffered losses after buying snacks and drinks they may now not promote.

“The federation ought to reimburse the groups,” mentioned Lovensky Calixte, a loyal Ouanaminthe FC fan. “That is nonsense. Our leaders ought to have prevented this.”

Federation publicizes postponement on the final minute

The Haitian Soccer Federation (FHF) blamed the referees in a public note for the abrupt postponement, saying the Nationwide Fee of Referees (CONA) knowledgeable them the evening earlier than that officers have been unavailable. Nonetheless, the FHF solely introduced the choice on March 16 at 4 p.m.—the identical time the primary matches have been scheduled to begin.

This marks one more scheduling misstep for the FHF, which initially deliberate to begin the season on Oct. 22 earlier than delaying it to March 16. Now, with no new begin date introduced, groups and followers stay in limbo.

FHF blames referees, followers help them

FHF accused the referees of constructing a “last-minute resolution” regardless of the federation offering journey funds.

“This resolution, regardless of FHF’s efforts to make sure rigorous planning and clear officiating, has put the golf equipment and league in an unlucky state of affairs,” the federation mentioned.

The referees have but to remark formally, however sources say this isn’t the primary time they’ve refused to officiate over fee points. Some followers help their stance.

“You promised to pay the groups, so it’s a must to maintain the referees too,” Calixte mentioned. “How do you begin a season when the referees don’t even know once they’ll receives a commission?”

A second straight ‘Particular Championship’ amid gang violence

For the second consecutive season, Haiti’s prime soccer league is working underneath the Particular Championship format, as Haiti stays unable to carry a daily season resulting from gang violence in Port-au-Prince and the decrease Artibonite Division.

This 12 months, 13 groups are competing, grouped by area to attenuate journey dangers. In contrast to final season, golf equipment from the capital, Port-au-Prince—Racing Club Haïtien, Violette Athletic Club, and Don Bosco Football Club de Pétion-Ville—are taking part. They’ll play at Parc Saint-Thérèse in Pétion-Ville regardless of ongoing safety considerations.

Their return has added pleasure to the league, and followers are looking forward to a brand new begin date.

“We’re nonetheless motivated,” Cene mentioned. “In the event that they inform us the season begins proper now, we’ll placed on our cleats and play.”

