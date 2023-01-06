Milwaukee Dancing Grannies planning return to Waukesha

One yr later and feelings are nonetheless excessive. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies misplaced 4 members of their group when a person drove by way of the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. He killed six individuals complete that day and injured almost 70 others. Strolling on this parade once more brings again reminiscences from that deadly day. “Understanding that our fallen 4 usually are not right here with us however then additionally going again to Waukesha realizing that that is the place their final steps have been,” stated Jean Knutson, Milwaukee Dancing Grannies co-leader. The group plans to honor its fallen members on Sunday. “We’re carrying poster-size footage of the fallen 4, some members of the family shall be becoming a member of us,” Knutson stated. The Grannies are additionally planning to hang around reward baggage with ‘Granny Sturdy’ and ‘Waukesha Sturdy’ bracelets inside. It is their approach of claiming thanks to the group for his or her love and help. “It is the love and help of the communities which might be empowering us to make us proceed to maneuver ahead,” Knutson stated. The group is a sisterhood that is been bonded by tragedy however taking steps towards therapeutic. “We’re constructing new reminiscences however by no means forgetting what we had,” Knutson stated.Particulars of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade:Waukesha Christmas Parade (waukesha-wi.gov)

One yr later and feelings are nonetheless excessive.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies misplaced 4 members of their group when a person drove by way of the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. He killed six individuals complete that day and injured almost 70 others.

Strolling on this parade once more brings again reminiscences from that deadly day.

“Understanding that our fallen 4 usually are not right here with us however then additionally going again to Waukesha realizing that that is the place their final steps have been,” stated Jean Knutson, Milwaukee Dancing Grannies co-leader.

The group plans to honor its fallen members on Sunday.

“We’re carrying poster-size footage of the fallen 4, some members of the family shall be becoming a member of us,” Knutson stated.

The Grannies are additionally planning to hang around reward baggage with ‘Granny Sturdy’ and ‘Waukesha Sturdy’ bracelets inside. It is their approach of claiming thanks to the group for his or her love and help.

“It is the love and help of the communities which might be empowering us to make us proceed to maneuver ahead,” Knutson stated.

The group is a sisterhood that is been bonded by tragedy however taking steps towards therapeutic.

“We’re constructing new reminiscences however by no means forgetting what we had,” Knutson stated.

Particulars of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade:

Waukesha Christmas Parade (waukesha-wi.gov)