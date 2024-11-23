Overview: Work resumes on the Ouanaminthe’s Bloodbath River Canal after extreme floods brought about minor structural injury to the canal, underscoring the vulnerability of the infrastructure. Engineers are working swiftly to bolster the river’s course and stop additional disruption to the canal and the close by communities that depend on it.

OUANAMINTHE—Three weeks of torrential rains in Haiti’s northeast brought about minor injury to the Bloodbath River Canal, an important useful resource for communities alongside the river bordering the Dominican Republic. The canal’s administration committee shortly started repairs to strengthen the construction and stop future floods.

“The ultimate work on the protecting construction isn’t completed but, which has brought about shifts within the floor which are barely damaging the construction. That’s why repairs have began once more,” mentioned engineer Ewalco Francisque, who’s a part of the canal development crew.

The flooding has affected a number of localities within the northeast areas, notably in Ouanaminthe, inundated properties and ravaged farmlands inflicting minor injury to key infrastructures together with a part of the controversial Bloodbath River canal. Native engineers mentioned the development on the canal sustained minor damages prompting swift actions to strengthen the construction and shield it towards future flooding.

“The ultimate work on the protecting construction isn’t completed but, which has brought about shifts within the floor that barely injury the construction. That’s why repairs have began once more.” Engineer Ewalco Francisque is a part of the canal development crew.



After greater than 18 days of heavy rain, injury to the canal development web site was accomplished when the river overflowed into areas the place dredging was incomplete, inflicting the soil to erode in already unstable spots. The absence of vegetation alongside the riverbanks and with poor drainage, the injury worsened, engineer Francisque defined.

“What occurred on the canal was predictable, I at all times insisted that the works be accomplished within the gabion space,” says engineer Loubens Jules, a resident engineer on the canal development web site.

Soil compaction behind the gabion construction on the Bloodbath River after greater than 18 days of heavy rain. Photograph by Edxon Francisque on November 17, 2014 for The Haitian Occasions

Proactive measures to strengthen the canal construction

The administration committee mentioned they accelerated efforts to bolster the canal with excavation work on the river mattress. This fortification is geared toward redirecting water circulate and lowering stress throughout heavy rains. Dredging operations have additionally resumed to deepen the riverbed, mitigating overflow dangers.

“These interventions will enhance water circulate and safeguard the canal’s structural integrity,” Francisque mentioned. “By finishing 60 meters of gabion upstream and 70 meters downstream, we purpose to forestall future collapses.”

However Francisque acknowledged that finishing 600 meters of gabion work on either side of the Bloodbath River’s riverbank can be important to mitigate future floods.

Native specialists, like watershed planner Stanley Joazard, emphasize the necessity for broader environmental interventions as nicely.

“With out correct watershed administration, standing water in floodplains will proceed to trigger injury,” Joazard mentioned, urging authorities to implement reforestation initiatives and stricter development rules close to the river.

A bit of the canal construction stays strong and intact, difficult claims about its vulnerability. Photograph by Edxon Francisque on November 17, 2014, for The Haitian Occasions



The canal’s latest injury has fueled criticism from Dominican media and engineers. Dominican engineer Juan Nova claimed the flooding validated issues in regards to the resistance and the solidity of the canal’s infrastructure, calling it “an inevitable consequence.” Haitian officers dismissed these claims as propaganda.

“These reviews are designed to undermine progress on a venture very important to our agricultural and financial future,” mentioned a administration committee consultant.

One other part of the canal construction. Photograph by Edxon Francisque on November 17, 2014 for The Haitian Occasions



The Bloodbath River canal holds deep significance for Ouanaminthe’s residents symbolising their dedication to sovereignty and meals autonomy. Initiated in April 2021, the venture resumed in 2023 via native efforts and diaspora contributions. Situated alongside the northern border of the Dominican Republic, the canal’s development has a posh historical past that has reignited longstanding diplomatic tensions between Haiti and its neighbor.

Farmers within the area champion the canal’s significance because the waterway has offered much-needed irrigation for rice fields, growing yields and bettering meals safety within the area.

“Because of the canal, we’ve harvested tons of rice,” mentioned a farmer close to the venture web site. “It’s not nearly water; it’s about hope and alternative for our households.”

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated