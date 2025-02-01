Social media influencer Nicolas Nuvan shouts out Cap-Haïtien resiliency in trip to Haiti 

Overview: Social media star Nicolas Nuvan visited Cap-Haïtien final week for six days for video content material and was amazed by the residents’ resiliency and their deep sense of patriotism. Nuvan shared his expertise in Haiti’s second-largest metropolis with The Haitian Occasions.

CAP-HAÏTIEN — Eminent YouTuber, TikToker and neighborhood influencer Nicolas Nuvan spent six days in Cap-Haïtien final week, visiting from New York Metropolis to benefit from the native delicacies and join with the individuals who form the neighborhood. What struck him most throughout his time in Haiti’s second-largest metropolis was the resilience of its folks.

“The persons are what makes Okap completely different,” Nuvan mentioned as he stood in entrance of the I Love Okap statue on The Boulevard on Jan. 24.

“Though, the infrastructure, the processes, the politics is usually a little robust over right here the folks overcome and so they’re nonetheless prepared and in a position. And so they accomplish that a lot to maneuver the nation ahead regardless of the obstacles they need to undergo.”

Nuvan added that Haitians are resilient in their very own particular means, notably with their konbit mindset, which implies to work collectively.

Nuvan is a content material creator with 742K followers on Instagram, 2.5 million followers on TikTok and 214K followers on YouTube. A Colombia native who resides in New York and doesn’t draw back from critical subjects whereas filming entertaining movies, Nuvan has made a reputation for himself interviewing the on a regular basis residents within the streets and inside their companies the world over— from a chef in Jamaica to a fashion business owner in Brooklyn, New York.

Nuvan has been closely specializing in the Caribbean just lately. He visited Jamaica final September and Saint Vincent in October. He additionally has been interviewing folks of Caribbean descent in New York and Florida, together with Haitians.

Because the nation grips with a gang disaster that has torn by way of Haiti’s tourism trade, a gentle stream of social media influencers have continued to go to some components of Haiti not below gang management. Previous to Nuvan, one other well-known YouTuber visited Haiti in March 2024, Addison Pierre Maalouf, aka “YourFellowArab.” Maalouf went to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien and advised The Haitian Occasions that Haitians are “superb and good-hearted” throughout his go to. In mid-January of this 12 months, one other social media star, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., who is best referred to as IShowSpeed, introduced that he’s planning to go to Haiti however didn’t specify a date.

For the 2 earlier occasions social media influencers visited Haiti, Haitians had been happy to current their tradition to them. To them, it was additionally a chance to inform the world their struggles, so they might presumably get assist from foreigners.

Nuvan compliments Haitians for being patriotic

Throughout his keep in Haiti, Nuvan visited the canal in Ouanaminthe, Citadelle Lafferière in Milot, Cormier Seashore in Cap-Haïtien, interviewed a painter, small enterprise house owners and extra. Along with being amazed by the Haitians’ resiliency, Nuvan additionally admired their excessive degree of patriotism.

“You go as much as anyone within the streets and so they know their historical past,” Nuvan mentioned. “They’re so prideful about their nation. And I believe it’s very distinctive in that means.”

Nuvan is known for having the ability to simply join along with his interviewees, and certainly, he simply clicked with most of the Haitians he interviewed. Frantz-Dy Saint-Martin, a painter and famend arts-related occasion organizer in Cap-Haïtien, was past happy to have a dialog with the worldwide recognized TikToker on digicam and showcase his art work. Saint-Martin displayed the portray of the half of the face of a boy smiling.

“From the time he walked in, it felt prefer it was somebody I knew for a while already due to how he was speaking to me, our interplay,” Saint-Martin mentioned. “He mentioned hello to us with a smile. He’s very amusing, very nice.”

Saint-Martin can’t look ahead to Nuvan to return to Cap-Haïtien.

Nuvan doesn’t have a date set but on when he’ll revisit Haiti, however as talked about, one other social media star might step foot on the Caribbean island this 12 months: IShowSpeed, the reigning streamer of the 12 months.

