The U.S. threatens sanctions against those unlawfully retaining power

PORT-AU-PRINCE — In a year-end message launched Tuesday, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti Henry Wooster warned Haitian political and financial actors that Washington will proceed imposing sanctions, arrests and prosecutions in opposition to people linked to gang violence or searching for to cling to energy unlawfully—signaling a more durable posture underneath the Trump administration as Haiti nears a crucial political deadline.

The warning comes as the US escalates enforcement following the signing into regulation of the Haiti Felony Collusion Transparency Act— a part of the Nationwide Protection Authorization Act (NDAA) not too long ago handed by Congress— which expands U.S. authority to determine, sanction and pursue Haitian officers, enterprise figures and others accused of collaborating with armed teams or undermining democratic governance.

“This yr, the US has sanctioned, detained, and arrested people who contributed to the destabilization of Haiti,” Wooster wrote within the message printed on the U.S. Embassy’s official Facebook account. “These people—whether or not in Haiti or in the US—supported gangs by means of arms trafficking, financing or different means. The Trump administration will proceed to carry them accountable.”

A warning tied to previous actions amid deepening political uncertainty

Wooster’s remarks echo earlier U.S. actions in opposition to Haitian nationals accused of backing gangs, together with visa bans, monetary sanctions and prison prosecutions in U.S. courts. He recalled that a number of people have already been detained or sanctioned for alleged roles in arms trafficking and monetary assist to armed teams blamed for fueling Haiti’s insecurity.

The message additionally comes as Haiti approaches Feb. 7, 2026, when the mandate of the nine-member Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) is ready to run out. The council was tasked with restoring safety, organizing elections and stabilizing the financial system—targets that stay largely unmet amid worsening violence and political paralysis.

Wooster accused unnamed political actors of inserting private pursuits above the nation’s stability, warning in opposition to any try to make use of insecurity or constitutional reform as pretexts to delay elections.

“These are usually not lifetime posts,” he reiterated, repeating language he used publicly in September. “There’s a historical past behind this—and it’s not a great one. A democratically elected management is required. That should occur.”

Regardless of repeated assurances from some CPT members that the council’s mandate will finish on schedule, uncertainty persists over what political association will observe. Officers haven’t introduced a transparent course of for choosing a successor or resolving competing proposals.

Amongst proposals circulating are requires a Council of State, a twin govt with a president and prime minister, or a reconfigured transitional council backed by signatories of the Montana Accord. None has gained consensus or formal endorsement.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has drawn criticism for public gestures—together with guarantees to put in televisions nationwide for the 2026 World Cup—whereas the federal government struggles to pay arrears and comprise insecurity.

A grim safety backdrop

Wooster’s message comes in opposition to the backdrop of a deteriorating safety scenario. Haiti now counts greater than 1.4 million internally displaced individuals, in line with worldwide estimates, as gangs increase their management past Port-au-Prince.

This week alone, armed teams launched assaults in Mirebalais and Montrouis, abducting two law enforcement officials and demanding the discharge of detained gang members. Within the capital, kidnappings and armed assaults proceed regardless of the deployment of a Kenya-led Multinational Safety Help (MSS) mission. The MSS is ready to be absolutely changed by a 5,500-strong UN-backed Gang Suppression Pressure (GSF) between March and April 2026.

Nonetheless, Wooster mentioned 2026 might mark a turning level if Haiti strikes towards restored safety and credible elections.

“A safer and extra affluent Haiti is feasible,” he wrote, praising the resilience of Haitians and pointing to milestones corresponding to Haiti’s World Cup qualification, the UNESCO recognition of konpa and the braveness of the Haitian Nationwide Police.

For Washington, the message was clear: accountability will stay central to U.S. coverage towards Haiti—particularly for these accused of colluding with gangs or making an attempt to retain energy outdoors democratic norms.

