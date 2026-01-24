877 officers join the Haitian National Police with a mission to combat gang violence

Overview: The Haitian Nationwide Police graduated 877 officers from the P4000 program on January 23, marking the thirty fifth cohort skilled over three months. Authorities stated the recruits would strengthen operations and assist restore state authority in tackling gang-related violence.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The primary cohort of 877 officers from the Haitian Nationwide Police’s P4000 program graduated on Jan. 23. The group—comprising 721 males and 156 girls—is a part of efforts to bolster legislation enforcement’s struggle in opposition to armed gangs terrorizing the inhabitants.

Laurent Saint-Cyr, president of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT), reiterated that “the nation is at conflict with gangs. Peace should change sides—and it’ll change sides.”

The ceremony held on the Nationwide Police Academy in Pétion-Ville drew CPT members, together with Saint-Cyr, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and senior officers of the Haitian Armed Forces and police in addition to representatives of Canada, america and the Group of American States (OAS).

P4000 is a program geared toward coaching 4,000 officers over an 18-month interval. In line with police authorities, the initiative seeks to strengthen the drive to higher shield the inhabitants as a part of a strengthened nationwide safety technique. The brand new officers obtain coaching tailored to gang-related violence and will likely be deployed in antigang operations.

A bunch of the 877 new cops from the thirty fifth graduating class of the P4000 program marching on the grounds of the Nationwide Police Academy in Pétion-Ville on January 23, 2026. Picture by Dieugo Andre for The Haitian Instances.

The Prime Minister, whom 5 members of the CPT have sought to dismiss regardless of warnings from the worldwide neighborhood, praised the dedication of the brand new cops. He additionally described the P4000 program as a strategic response to the nation’s pressing safety challenges.

“The State is now not retreating,” he stated, vowing to pursue all bandits—each these in sandals and people in ties.

“It’s absolutely assuming its mission,” he added. “The federal government and the Transitional Presidential Council are decided to strengthen the operational capacities of the Haitian Nationwide Police with a view to regain management of territories affected by insecurity.”

The revised coaching beneath P4000 is designed to higher put together officers to fight gangs and safe reclaimed territories, based on Police Director Normal Vladimir Paraison. He stated there are additionally plans to increase right into a P10000 program.

United States officers, who help in coaching cadets set to affix the ranks of the Haitian Nationwide Police, assist this system. They’ve additionally emphasized that Haiti’s security is essential to the U.S.

Whereas the primary cohort has simply graduated, a second group of over 1,000 recruits is ready to affix the P4000 program. In line with an PNH discover revealed on Jan. 21, recruitment for the third cohort has already opened, providing spots for candidates wishing to assist the police within the nationwide safety technique.

These cops will likely be deployed in a context marked by gang violence, ongoing assaults — significantly in Kenscoff, Arcahaie and Artibonite — and the launch of anti-gang police operations. Their mission will likely be to assist cut back crime dedicated by armed teams, which prompted 8,100 murders in 2025, displaced over 1.4 million individuals and triggered a meals disaster affecting 5.7 million individuals, based on UN studies.

