Cottecheese Pierre debuts book to challenge marriage-first narrative

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — In a compelling new addition to trendy feminist literature, Haitian writer Cottecheese Pierre has launched her debut guide— “Marriage Is Not Plan A” —a 26-chapter manifesto of girls’s empowerment.

Via every letter of the alphabet, Pierre encourages girls to reject societal pressures that prioritize marriage as the final word objective and as an alternative embrace self-worth, independence and limitless ambition.

“Penning this guide to debut my profession as an writer is deeply private,” Pierre advised The Haitian Instances.

Pierre, 41, an MBA graduate dwelling in France, can be a clothier, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Her activism is rooted in world Afro-feminist actions and cyberfeminism, utilizing digital platforms to reveal abuse, promote sisterhood and have fun the richness of Black womanhood.

She recounts how her mom was raped at 13 and died at 46 after years of relentless home abuse, and the way her aunt was compelled to marry a violent man to “keep away from being left behind.” Pierre’s writing channels the generational trauma and systemic patriarchy she witnessed in Haiti and overseas—now confronting and looking for to dismantle them.

“Whether or not marriage comes or not is trivial. The objective is to stay absolutely and discover happiness.” Cottecheese Pierre, Haitian feminist and writer

Launched first on the Haitian Embassy in Paris, France, on Could 29, adopted by a packed signing occasion in Coral Springs, Florida, July 27, the guide tour has drawn an enthusiastic viewers of readers, feminists and influencers. Pierre’s subsequent cease is Montreal, Canada, on Aug. 22, with plans to increase to the Caribbean and Africa by Spring 2026.

The guide was initially revealed in French and English. Since its official launch in Paris, over 500 copies have been bought. Pierre’s objective is to translate her guide into all main languages, making it accessible to readers globally as an alternative of simply in French and English-speaking nations.

Some girls stand behind writer Cottecheese Pierre, together with MC Josette Saint-Hilaire-Georges with flamboyant costume on the fitting, exhibiting help after receiving their signed copies of “Marriage Is Not Plan A,” throughout the occasion at Lotus Mansion in Coral Springs, Florida, July 27, 2025. Photograph by Fritznel D. Octave/The Haitian Instances.

Attendees ready in line to get their copies signed by Cottecheese Pierre throughout the Paris guide launch on the Haitan Embassy, Could 29, 2025. Photograph by Georges Alexandre and courtesy of Cottecheese Pierre.

Attendees chatting throughout a pause on the Coral Springs guide signing at Lotus Mansion, July 27, 2025. Photograph by Fritznel D. Octave/The Haitian Instances.

Cottecheese Pierre thanks the attendees at her new guide launch signing on the Haitian Embassy in Paris, France, Could 29, 2025. Photograph by Georges Alexandre and courtesy of Cottecheese Pierre.



Cottecheese Pierre thanking the general public whereas exhibiting a plaque acquired from North Miami-based nonprofit group MJD Wellness and Group Heart throughout her guide signing ceremony at Lotus Mansion in Coral Springs, Florida, July 27, 2025. Photograph by Fritznel D. Octave.

“We should problem the expectation {that a} lady’s value is measured by her marital standing,” Pierre mentioned in an unique interview with The Haitian Instances throughout her Coral Springs occasion. “Our goals, careers, and peace of thoughts matter.”

An alphabet of liberation amid priorities earlier than marriage—if it ever comes in any respect

In Marriage Is Not Plan A, every letter of the alphabet represents a plan with detailed steps that girls can observe as a tenet for his or her well-being and happiness. The next is a synopsis that captures the guide’s essence:

A — Affirm Self-Love: Deal with self-love as revolt and the primary act of freedom.

— Affirm Self-Love: Deal with self-love as revolt and the primary act of freedom. B — Break Cycles: Break patterns of abuse, betrayal and silence.

— Break Cycles: Break patterns of abuse, betrayal and silence. C — Create: Ladies are creators; their contributions have to be acknowledged.

— Create: Ladies are creators; their contributions have to be acknowledged. D — Disconnect: Deconstruct patriarchy and awaken from its programming.

— Disconnect: Deconstruct patriarchy and awaken from its programming. E — Elevate Financial savings: Monetary independence is vital to freedom.

— Elevate Financial savings: Monetary independence is vital to freedom. F — Forge Forward: Declare your area and cease letting others outline you. “A girl’s place is wherever she chooses it to be. We’re go-getters!”

— Forge Forward: Declare your area and cease letting others outline you. “A girl’s place is wherever she chooses it to be. We’re go-getters!” G — Glorify Ladies: Pay tribute to different girls and reject society’s glorification of dangerous males.

— Glorify Ladies: Pay tribute to different girls and reject society’s glorification of dangerous males. H — Heal: Don’t suppress feelings—heal to reclaim energy. “A healed lady is free, highly effective and indomitable.”

— Heal: Don’t suppress feelings—heal to reclaim energy. “A healed lady is free, highly effective and indomitable.” I — Illuminate: Let your mild shine unapologetically. “We’ll shine with a thousand sparks, as we have been at all times meant to!”

— Illuminate: Let your mild shine unapologetically. “We’ll shine with a thousand sparks, as we have been at all times meant to!” J — Juggle: Grasp the artwork of balancing roles with out being trapped. “We’ll problem the patriarchy and switch each transfer right into a dance of resistance.”

— Juggle: Grasp the artwork of balancing roles with out being trapped. “We’ll problem the patriarchy and switch each transfer right into a dance of resistance.” Ok — Kiss Life: Have fun each second and pursue what units your soul on hearth.

— Kiss Life: Have fun each second and pursue what units your soul on hearth. L — Lie Down: Relaxation is revolutionary. “Prepare for a era of ‘lazy’ Black girls who sleep and prioritize their relaxation.”

— Lie Down: Relaxation is revolutionary. “Prepare for a era of ‘lazy’ Black girls who sleep and prioritize their relaxation.” M — Marry or Militate: Reimagine marriage or dismantle it. Negotiate each side when you select it.

— Marry or Militate: Reimagine marriage or dismantle it. Negotiate each side when you select it. N — Nourish: Nourish your self with out apology. “A girl who eats is a girl who owns her humanity.”

— Nourish: Nourish your self with out apology. “A girl who eats is a girl who owns her humanity.” O — Opine: Converse up. Ladies’s voices and experiences are important.

— Opine: Converse up. Ladies’s voices and experiences are important. P — Defend: Ladies are protectors by nature and don’t have to depend on males for cover.

— Defend: Ladies are protectors by nature and don’t have to depend on males for cover. Q — Query: Deconstruct imposed beliefs to find true freedom.

— Query: Deconstruct imposed beliefs to find true freedom. R — Learn Ladies: Learn books by girls to grasp and empower your self.

— Learn Ladies: Learn books by girls to grasp and empower your self. S — Sororize: Defend your sisters. “Warn them towards those that imply them hurt.”

— Sororize: Defend your sisters. “Warn them towards those that imply them hurt.” T — Transgress: Insurgent towards patriarchal and racist norms. “You aren’t a sheep blindly following the herd.”

— Transgress: Insurgent towards patriarchal and racist norms. “You aren’t a sheep blindly following the herd.” U — Unite: Feminism’s power lies in unity. Construct inclusive actions.

— Unite: Feminism’s power lies in unity. Construct inclusive actions. V — Go to the World: Journey to broaden your thoughts and deepen your story.

— Go to the World: Journey to broaden your thoughts and deepen your story. W — Be Woke: Keep alert and refuse manipulation. “Each feminist is woke.”

— Be Woke: Keep alert and refuse manipulation. “Each feminist is woke.” X — Observe Xingyiquan: Be taught self-defense to reclaim private security. “Till dad and mom cease instructing boys poisonous masculinity, we’ll educate our daughters to struggle again.”

— Observe Xingyiquan: Be taught self-defense to reclaim private security. “Till dad and mom cease instructing boys poisonous masculinity, we’ll educate our daughters to struggle again.” Y — Personal a Yacht: Embrace abundance and stay with opulence. “It’s time for Black girls to step into the highlight.”

— Personal a Yacht: Embrace abundance and stay with opulence. “It’s time for Black girls to step into the highlight.” Z — Stay Zen: Prioritize peace and therapeutic. “Being a Black lady in a misogynistic society is already a battle.”

Pierre, 41, emphasised that every lady should outline success on her personal phrases. “Whether or not marriage comes or not is trivial,” she writes. “The objective is to stay absolutely and discover happiness.”

Nonetheless, she cautions those that could— deliberately or not— mischaracterize her guide as anti-marriage or anti-men.

“My guide shouldn’t be a referendum on males or marriage,” the Haitian feminist who’s herself fortunately married, advised The Haitian Instances. “The truth is, the information is for males, too.”

“Males typically get pressured as nicely to marry earlier than they really feel prepared. Societal norms could favor them, however the weight of girls’s struggling rests on them additionally,” the mom of three women added.

“Males have to be aware of their duties and be girls’s allies for a greater world—for sustainable transformation to occur. The excellent news is that, the writer continued, “many males perceive that. Nonetheless, understanding must be adopted by concrete and constant actions.”

A martial artwork teacher enthusiastically reads Cottecheese Pierre’s dedication observe to him on his signed copy throughout the brand new guide launch on the Haitian Embassy in Paris, Could 29, 2025. Photograph by Georges Alexandre and courtesy of Cottecheese Pierre.



Attendees of the guide signing occasion at Lotus Mansion in Coral Springs, Florida, together with some males, attentively hearken to the feminists talking on July 27, 2025. Photograph by Fritznel D. Octave/The Haitian Instances.

A collective celebration of girls’s energy

The Coral Springs occasion at Lotus Mansion featured a panel of influential Haitian girls:

Darline Délice, entrepreneur and founding father of Dada’s Delicacies, which promotes Tonmtonm Take-Ova—a cellular party-like catering of breadfruit-based specialty meals.

Karoll-Ann Fanfan, famend enterprise chief, tax guide and CEO of TaxFit LLC.

Pharah Larrieux, group organizer, communications strategist, co-founder and director of the advertising and marketing agency THELAR Administration Group.

Every speaker introduced a novel message of affirmation. Larrieux, a long-time TV persona, now an advocate for Non permanent Protected Standing (TPS) recipients, linked Pierre’s message to girls’s broader struggles for visibility and justice.

For Délice, a divorced mom and profitable entrepreneur, marriage is barely good when each spouses are blissful and dealing collectively in concord, realizing they share duties for his or her household’s and one another’s well-being.

Visitor audio system and feminist supporters posing with Cottecheese Pierre; from left to proper: Farah Larrieux, Cottecheese Pierre, Darline Délice, singer Tafa Mi-Soleil and Karoll-Ann Fanfan throughout the Coral Springs signing occasion at Lotus Mansion, July 27, 2025. Photograph by Fritznel D. Octave/The Haitian Instances.

“However one will be profitable with out being married,” she mentioned, citing herself—an orphan since age 9—and her grandmother, who raised her alone, as prime examples.

“Self-confidence is vital,” Fanfan mentioned. “For a girl to do what is sweet for her, not what different individuals demand of her, she wants to like herself and be assured wherever she goes and no matter what individuals consider her.”

“This guide is greater than pages,” added Larrieux. “It’s a declaration that Haitian girls need to stay boldly, with out disgrace or limitation.”

As she continues her tour, Pierre mentioned her mission is to make sure that no lady feels pressured into shrinking her life for the sake of acceptance.

“This guide is for the woman approaching 30, feeling like she’s failing as a result of she isn’t married but. You aren’t behind—you might be precisely the place it’s worthwhile to be.”

