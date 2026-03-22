Haiti PM appoints dismissed ministers as ambassadors, drawing criticism

Overview: Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé appointed a few of his former ministers and new officers to ambassadorial and company roles after a March 20 Cupboard assembly. Critics say the reshuffle displays political elites’ power-sharing quite than prioritizing safety and credible elections amid Haiti’s deepening disaster.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has appointed a number of former ministers and new officers as ambassadors and heads of presidency companies— a reshuffle critics say displays a give attention to political power-sharing and a want to keep up a grip on the nation’s meager assets quite than addressing the nation’s deepening safety disaster.

The appointments, introduced after a March 20 cupboard assembly, embrace officers dismissed weeks earlier and are available as the federal government works beneath a political ‘pact for peace’ with political actors to revive stability and set up long-delayed elections.

The federal government says the appointments are a part of its mandate beneath the Nationwide Pact for Stability and the Group of Elections, which incorporates restoring order nationwide and helping displaced populations.

Among the many appointments, former International Affairs Minister Jean Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste was named ambassador to Brazil, whereas former Tourism Minister Patrick Delatour was appointed director normal of the Nationwide Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN).

Different appointments embrace new management at key state establishments, from training and workforce coaching to public well being, pensions and improvement applications. A number of new administrators normal had been additionally named:

Osny Jean Mary, director normal of the Ministry of Nationwide Schooling.

Franck Lauture, head of the Nationwide Institute for Skilled Coaching (INFP).

Pierre André Gédéon, director normal of the Nationwide Company for Protected Areas (ANAP).

Lovelie François, director of the Nationwide Workplace of Pensions and Previous-Age Insurance coverage (ONA).

Jacques Stevens Thimoléon, director normal of Bureau for the Monetization of Growth Assist Applications (BMPAD).

Ricardo Jean-Baptiste, director of the Nationwide Ambulance Middle (CAN)

Génard Joseph, reconfirmed as secretary of state for individuals with disabilities

That is the second main authorities reshuffling accomplished by Fils-Aimé because the departure of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) on Feb. 7, leaving him as Haiti’s sole government authority.

Alix Didier Fils-Aimé welcomes 12 new ministers after political teams acknowledge him because the nation’s sole chief, with no fastened finish to his mandate beneath the settlement



Critics query priorities amid disaster

The reassignments and new appointments have drawn sharp criticism from observers, who say the strikes mirror a sample of political recycling quite than a break from previous governance practices.

“Think about your self turning into a Director Normal beneath the minister who changed you in the identical ministry. Haiti is absolutely one thing else,” Peterson Benjamin, a former ambassador to CARICOM, wrote on X.

Geographer Worlf Saint-Hilaire echoed the sentiment, arguing that political actors in Haiti hardly ever relinquish energy as soon as they get hold of it.

The backlash comes as Haiti faces a multidimensional disaster marked by escalating gang violence, mass displacement and a near-collapse of public establishments. Armed teams management giant elements of Port-au-Prince, and tens of millions of Haitians face meals insecurity, whereas primary providers stay severely disrupted.

On this context, critics say the transition authorities is anticipated to prioritize restoring safety and creating situations for credible elections—not increasing political appointments that sign a longer-term maintain on energy.

The appointments have additionally renewed considerations about governance requirements inside the transition authorities.

Pierre Espérance, government director of the Nationwide Human Rights Protection Community (RNDDH), stated in a radio interview that a number of ministers maintain twin nationality, which can battle with Haitian regulation. Esperance additionally alleged that some officers have been cited in previous studies by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC), although these claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Espérance additional criticized what he described as an absence of due diligence in vetting appointees.

“The prime minister and his crew, out of respect for the nation, ought to have carried out a radical background examine,” he stated. “This was not accomplished, which is why we’re seeing these irregularities.”

The newest reshuffle comes after years of failed makes an attempt by successive transitional authorities to stabilize the nation following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Regardless of repeated guarantees, earlier administrations—together with the CPT throughout its two-year tenure—struggled to revive safety or set up elections.

As the brand new authorities expands its ranks, many Haitians stay skeptical, questioning whether or not the present management will break from previous patterns or proceed a cycle of political lodging whereas the disaster deepens.

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