Haitians pass down food and cultural traditions to youth on Agriculture and Labor Day | PHOTOS

CAP-HAÏTIEN — On Might 1, Haitians throughout the nation marked Agriculture and Labor Day with meals festivals, parades and group gatherings that honored native traditions and highlighted the position of farming in on a regular basis life. Recognized regionally as Fèt Travay ak Agrikilti, the vacation additionally handed cultural practices to youthful generations.

At one celebration at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien, a girl stirred a to-go field of diri ak lalo—white rice blended with jute leaves, a conventional Creole dish. Because the rice turned inexperienced, she took a chunk, then provided a spoonful to a lady on her lap. After a second’s hesitation, the woman opened her mouth and tasted the dish—one other instance of custom handed by way of meals.

Close by, a person helped a child sip coconut water by way of a straw, displaying how early meals connects Haitians to their tradition.

Throughout the nation, residents hosted occasions showcasing the bounty of native agriculture and the richness of Haitian delicacies. Meals festivals featured staples like tchaka, a hearty stew of corn, beans and pork, and bouyon, a savory soup with plantains, yams and meat.

Two of the most important gatherings happened on the Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful on the El Rancho Conference Heart in Pétion-Ville and the celebration in Cap-Haïtien.

“The little woman rapidly gave in and opened her mouth. Judging by the look on her face, the standard diri ak lalo isn’t too dangerous.”

In Port-au-Prince, cultural group Gwoup Eritaj organized the honest, incomes an honorary plaque from the Ministry of the Inside and Native Authorities for selling Haitian heritage and native manufacturing.

The occasions additionally spotlighted Haitian music and craftsmanship. Drums, horns and percussion stuffed the air as artisans displayed handmade items—suitcases, sandals and pottery amongst them. Youngsters painted alongside adults, reinforcing shared cultural identification.

In Ouanaminthe, within the northeast, the Group for the Improvement of Emancipated Ladies of Haiti led a spirited march. Individuals carried baskets of native vegetables and fruit—plantains, apples, yams—turning the streets right into a transferring celebration of Haitian abundance.

Relive a number of the most savory moments of Agriculture Day in Haiti in these pictures and movies.

A strolling band energizes Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

Two girls in matching white and brown folkloric apparel sit collectively at Place d’Armes in Cap-Haïtien on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

A younger woman, accompanied by a relative, enjoys the music of a strolling band throughout Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

A girl holds a plate of native produce—small cucumbers, cherries and plantains—throughout Agricultural Day in Ouanaminthe on Might 1, 2025. The Group for the Improvement of Emancipated Ladies of Haiti hosted the occasion. Picture by Edxon Francisque / The Haitian Occasions.

Farmers scraping manioc throughout a konbit, or collective work, held at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien for Labor and Agriculture Day on Might 1, 2025. The farmers’ work is accompanied by the taking part in of drums, horns and singing.

A girl in a purple folkloric high eats corn on the meals honest at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

ndors current meat—rooster and goat—served with boiled manioc and pikliz through the first version of Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

A girl seated on the ground holds a picket pestle subsequent to peppers through the meals honest at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

Gwoup Eritaj President Géraldine Padovanive Scown receives an honorary plaque from Minister of the Inside and Native Authorities Ardon Bien-Aimé on the first Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

A person helps a child woman sip from a coconut by way of a straw on the Institut Sacré-Cœur highschool’s meals honest on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

A musician performs a horn made from bamboo throughout a efficiency at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

Straw chairs and work on show through the first version of Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

A girl pauses from consuming her diri ak lalo to acknowledge the digital camera at Institut Sacré-Cœur du Cap-Haïtien on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

Handcrafted jewellery constructed from plastic, horn and wooden, designed for girls, on show on the first version of Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

Handmade suitcases, sandals and native merchandise—beans, peanuts and honey syrup—on show throughout Gwoup Eritaj’s Agricultural and Artisanal Resistance Truthful in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

A neighborhood vacationer enjoys a bowl of mousa at a meals honest within the Ouanaminthe botanical backyard on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Edxon Francisque / The Haitian Occasions.

Ladies carry baskets of vegetables and fruit in Ouanaminthe throughout Agriculture and Labor Day on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Edxon Francisque / The Haitian Occasions.



The Jan Datò group performs within the streets of Ouanaminthe for Agriculture and Labor Day celebrations on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Edxon Francisque / The Haitian Occasions.

A person walks previous meals carts underneath umbrellas at Place d’Armes in Cap-Haïtien throughout Agriculture Day on Might 1, 2025. Picture by Onz Chéry / The Haitian Occasions.

